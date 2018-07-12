Earth Changes
More than half of Nova Scotia blueberry crop wiped out by JUNE killer frost
Canadian Press
Wed, 11 Jul 2018 15:24 UTC
Barron Blois, president of the Wild Blueberry Producers Association of Nova Scotia, said Wednesday that the estimate is based on reports from growers who've been inspecting fields that normally yield as much as 60 million pounds of the fruit annually.
The Kennetcook-based farmer says government disaster relief cheques won't be distributed until after provincial authorities have completed damage assessments, leaving many farmers facing large bills and limited income.
"It's the end of the year before a proposal would go into the federal government under disaster relief, so growers can't expect anything this year from it ... which doesn't do a lot to pay the bills this year," said Blois.
The overnight temperatures on June 3 varied around the province, but Environment Canada said record lows were set as the Annapolis Valley saw temperatures drop to almost -2 C, marking a huge shift from the 28 C high three days earlier.
Researchers with the applied geomatics research group at the Nova Scotia Community College have described such rapid temperature flips as rare, with only one similar episode in 1978 when temperatures fell below 0 on June 2.
Sub-zero temperatures are not unusual in April and early May in Nova Scotia, but June frosts are rare in the province.
The precise value of the lost blueberry crop is difficult to estimate because the price per pound hasn't been established, but Blois says he's already heard that some processing plants won't be opening due to the shortage of blueberries.
The last two years have seen lower prices than usual and Blois said unless prices are better this season, growers may choose not to harvest at all.
"They won't be able to gather up enough fruit per acre to cover their costs," he said.
Blois said in his lifetime of farming he's never seen a frost like the June 3 event, and added he believes that climate change is starting to have an effect on farming in the province. He adds that he's witnessing higher amounts of precipitation and erosion on his farm.
"We used to pick 3,500 to 4,000 pounds per acre, but I'd be surprised if there's 1,000 pounds there this year," he said.
Comment: Crop failures are likely to become more frequent as weather patterns around the world become more erratic.
Didn't take me but 1 minute to randomly find some historical reference to when lows in June went below 0 in just one location of Nova Scotia. On June 30; -3.3 in 1997...and not only june but July with -1.1 in 1945, and even August in 1935 at 0...that's not below 0 but this was just my first search..pretty sure it would be hard to find a below zero.
So how can this be evidence of 'erratic' weather?...you can't. Unless did you consider the weather erratic in 1945 and 1935 as well.
I didn't need to look up these stats because I lived in places like Nova Scotia decades ago amongst the other Maritime provinces that have similar seasonal climate. Actually remember in some summers of being able to still find snow on the ground under shaded pines in June.
Again, hardly unusual.
[Link]