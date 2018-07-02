TEdx talk normalizing pedophilia
A disgusting TEDx Talk trying to normalize pedophilia by declaring that "pedophilia is a natural sexual orientation, just like heterosexuality".

They deleted this video from their official channel after it got too much negative feedback. TED.com is now trying to illegally censor this video by having it scrubbed from YouTube due to "copyright infringement", even though the video is licensed under the Creative Commons.


