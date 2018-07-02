Society's Child
Normalizing pedophilia: Disgusting TEDx Talk declares it's a 'natural sexual orientation'
Wed, 20 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
They deleted this video from their official channel after it got too much negative feedback. TED.com is now trying to illegally censor this video by having it scrubbed from YouTube due to "copyright infringement", even though the video is licensed under the Creative Commons.
Comment: Nothing that traumatizes children and causes irreparable psychological harm can be called normal - it's child abuse, period! We have been saying for quite some time that it is in the interests of the pathological elite to make this vile practice acceptable to the public so they may continue their depravity without fear of reprisals.
- Normalization of Pedophilia: Psychopaths Try to Recreate Society in Their Own Image
- Pedophile rings are enormous and pervasive among the world's elites
- Hollywood and corporate media are crusading to normalize pedophilia
- How the Left pushes pedophilia
Reader Comments
Good Optics · 2018-07-02T16:44:26Z
Has anyone actually listened to what she says ? ?
She talks about preventing child sexual abuse.
She plainly says that pedophiles who realize that their attractions cannot be acted upon have no way access treatment so that in fact they do no t commit child sexual abuse.
At 2:40 she begins to say that worldwide it is believed that 16 million men are trouble by feelings of pedophilic attraction
At 10:00 she begins to talk about a treatment program, 10 years running, involving some 9.500 people to date in university hospitals in Germany that according to outcome assessments have resulted in 98% of patients never having committed child sexual abuse. (Now, how do we such a number is good; from her talk we don't)
She is talking about prevention not normalization . . .
Do we need a transcript of this talk before people stop simply reacting and actually absorb what she is saying ? ?
And BLD: I can't wait for your next little drive by.
Maybe do it right this time buy a Humvee [Link] and deck it out with a nice napalm flame thrower [Link]
Quote of the Day
Light your candle before Night, or it takes you.
- Greek saying
