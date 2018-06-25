© Strategic Culture Foundation



"The intensity of the move exceeded market expectations," Wang Jun, Beijing-based chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank, told Reuters. "This move will help support the real economy and stabilize financial markets. We've seen rising debt defaults and funding strains on small firms, as well as a sharp adjustment in the capital market.

Chinese authorities have reportedly deployed the country's central bank to resist intense trade pressure from Washington asamid an escalating trade war.The People's Bank of China has announced first steps towards easing monetary policy, pledging toThe regulator said it would cut the amount of cash reserves for some banks by 0.5 basis points and unleash some 700 billion yuan ($108 billion) of liquidityThe measure, which takes effect July 5, is expected to weaken the national currency and consequentlyChinese policymakers have been pushing forsince late 2016 to ease pressure on corporations struggling with their debts.On Monday, the yuan weakened by 0.74 percent against the US dollar, its lowest since late December, and slightly sank against a basket of currencies, marking a drop of 0.47 points.Last week, China's central bank pledged to deploy all the possible tools of monetary policy to protect its economy against US tariffs, to provide the economy with growth and eliminate financial risks.