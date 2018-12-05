Dark Legacy Documentary: Bush Senior Was Central Figure in Plot to Kill JFK
Thu, 21 Jun 2018 21:50 UTC
The first half of the documentary focuses on the cover-up of JFK's autopsy, leaving you in no doubt that the president was also shot from the front as his motorcade crossed Dealey Plaza.
The second half will interest history buffs most: the myriad connections that place the Bush family center-stage in the plot to kill Kennedy. George HW Bush was 39-years-old at the time. Almost completely airbrushed from his biography is that he had by then been a CIA operative for almost two decades.
If you've ever wondered why the US govt still lies so blatantly about the JFK assassination, it's because at least one of the key conspirators is still alive!
George HW Bush may not have been THE political operator at the time (that role of eminence grise belonged to his seniors, like Allen Dulles), but this documentary shows that - whether or not he was literally on Dealey Plaza that day - Bush 'Senior' was instrumental in bringing together the elements (including the assassins) that made it happen...
or as George Carlin put it- "it's a big club, and you ain't in it"
The evening before, he was giving a speech…in Dallas.
And yes, there is the right to speak about them.
But what about the over 3,000,000 people slaughtered in Iraq, beginning with old dog Bush, then handed over to puppy Bush?
What about the over 30,000,000 millions slaughtered around the world by exceptionalist America?
I am not sure how the empires up to Egypt fell. But everyone thereafter fell through violent means. America's turn to be impaled is coming.
Shalom
The legend of George H. W. Bush, American hero, That photo of a young George being plucked out of the water after his plane was supposedly shot down. Aviator war hero!?...Great propaganda, hell yeah! Was that photo/service record manufactured? We will prob never know. But, I don't think any of the Bushes would EVER be put in harms way. Its not how it works for them and their kind. That's an illusion. The Illusion of the common man one day becoming important. And yes, you, too could someday be president if you work hard for it! Okay...
Indeed, the truth never came out because the main participant is still alive and held in high esteem (ostensibly anyway). What cowards we have, Their little life so important that they go along with criminals like this and their agenda. He certainly had plenty of help along the way. It makes you wonder, what brings people to the dark side (considering they actually ARE human beings)?
They had better just line his grave with urinals, because when the shit comes out gonna be a lot of hate! He knows this, I'm sure. But he has to hold it together to the bitter end! His boys can just say they had no idea what their father did, or was doing. Just hold it together long enough for him to get outta here, make his getaway so to speak.
Just one more day of lies