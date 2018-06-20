White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders fired back at former First Lady Laura Bush on Monday over her recent criticisms of the current administration's "zero tolerance" policy.Sanders pointed out how the current separation of children from their families at the border is the result of actions taken by prior administrations, specifically Bush's husband, George W. Bush."Frankly this law was actually signed into effect in 2008 under her husband's leadership. Not under this administration," Sanders shot back in response to Bush's recent op-ed.WATCH: