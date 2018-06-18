Society's Child
UN Report determines that US is a "shithole country"
Common Dreams
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
Philip Alston is the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights. He traveled to the United States last December to some of our most destitute communities such as Skid Row in LA, poor African American areas in the Alabama, impoverished coal communities in West Virginia and to Puerto Rico. He issued his report on June 1, 2018. It should be front page news.
The report is a terrible indictment of our country and of the Trump Administration. Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel prize winning economist told The Guardian "This administration inherited a bad situation with inequality in the U.S. and is now fanning the flames and worsening the situation. What is so disturbing is that Trump, rather than taking measures to ameliorate the problem, is taking measures to aggravate it." The U.S. has one in four of the world's billionaires. But we also have 40 million citizens who live in poverty. Five million live in the absolute deprivation we usually associate with the developing world. Four in ten Americans are so broke that they could not cover an emergency expense of $400 without selling something or borrowing.
The symptoms of the devastating inequality here include Americans now living shorter and sicker lives than citizens of other rich democracies. Life expectancy is down two years in a row. Tropical diseases are on the rise. Our incarceration rate remains the highest in the world (yes, we are exceptional!). Voter registration levels are among the lowest in industrialized countries: 64% of our citizens are registered (fewer vote) compared to 91% in Canada and the UK and 99% in Japan.
As another measure of how much of an outlier in the advanced world the U.S. has become, we can look at the fact that in 1980 the top 1% of the population in the U.S. and Europe held about 10% of the national income. But in 2017, the top 1% in Europe edged up to 12% of national income, but in the U.S. the top 1% grabs up to 20% and rising.
The Trump Administration is making inequality worse. First with the tax cut that rewarded the wealthiest individuals and companies. Then, Trump and the Republicans are stripping healthcare benefits, food stamps and cutting housing subsidies for the poorest Americans. The UN report says the assumption among the politicians who support these cruel policies is that the poor are lazy, don't want to work, and are dedicated to defrauding the welfare system. Several officials in the government told Alston that scamming the system was rampant but presented no evidence for this assertion.
Instead of the corporate media basically ignoring the UN report, there should be screaming headlines. This report is a wakeup call. Now we need mass and vocal support for policies such as a Federal job guarantee (locally administered), free healthcare and education for all and help for former prisoners to reintegrate back into society.
Wanna get that farm?
'Tis said (and daily proven) that "The devils in the details."
I guess that one of my many purposes in this life is to expand others' awareness of that truism.
R.C.
Coming from you, technical feels poetic
You ve got a fire burnin' in your belly too RC
R.C.
However, as is too typical, before I realized it, my comment had exceeded the parameters of a mere comment on a comment, and I thus place it here. (I guess that my fingers ran ahead of my 'editing tendencies' (some claim they're 'slightly retarded'; others maintain 'non existent.')
If I wrote 'my thoughts=' on the above out, none who 'know me' - or only 'know me' from here - would be surprised save by whatever angle I might have approached it from. (I am proud to say that I similarly 'know' very many of you folks and ye are the best group of open minded individuals I've ever stumbled upon.)
As Rocky succinctly states: "it's not a shithole country it's a shitass government" (which has, in a thoroughly illegal manner, been taken from its masters, to which it is supposed to be 'serving'; to wit: "We, the people..")
Here's a somewhat obtuse play commenting on the effective result of all of this BS...R.C.
RC: "Wait Person? Could I speak with the Manager?".
WP: "Si."
Assistant Manager: "May I help?"
RC: "Sure! Get me the manager."
AM: "Apparently you are unaware of the change of policy now, across the entire board in AmeriKa. There are NO managers, only assistants. "You remember that image on Truman's desk: "The buck stops here."?
RC: Sure. Of course;.
AM: Then ye are of an ever diminishing group of those who behave with responsibility and expect it, too.
RC: That's rather astute for an Assistant Manager. But I'd prefer to speak with the manager.
AM: I'm sorry, but there are no longer such individuals around. Instead, I'll pass your complaint around. and IF our 'Diversity Committee' feels it's worthwhile, you'll get a letter in about 3 months.
RC: And you call this 'doing a job?'
AM: Sure! AM's are the #2 'Career Choice' per the New World Employment Magazine
RC: Dare I ask what's #1?
AM: I bet your guess would be correct, i.e., professional snitches and snitch controllers.
RC: How do you know that?
AM: That's from my quick glimpse at your file.
RC: How do you have a file on me? I'm 500 miles from home and have no cell phone, no toll scanner and am in a car I borrowed from a friend, etc.
AM: Well, as our company is a proud member of Infragard, we have the -Gold=? No..- We had to kick in an extra million dollars- to the FBI's "liaison" to get "Platinum Level" membership, which gives us instant,24/7/365.25 access 'almost all' of your file at the NSA.
RC: "Almost all?"
AM: Well, between me and you it appears that you have far, far more than typical 'classified' information on your file than your typical long haired construction worker, which is what your 'profile' says your occupation is. Is that right?
RC: (Lying.) Sure!
AM: Have you ever worked with explosives? R
C: Duh, no.
AM: Could you say that closer and louder? (Indicating a stick mic on his lapel.)
RC: NO. I wouldn't - ain't me. I hate T-word cowards.
AM(aside and covering the mike) Well those three guys who followed you into here RC: I tried not to notice them, but failed, yes?
AM: They paid me $100 and a free cell phone to call from if I ever see you again.
RC: Uh, so... they're from the FDLE, doing just what they've done to Karen Stewart?
AM: Yup.
[RC aside: SOTTites: If you are not aware of 'targeted individuals', you should be. I guarantee that some of ye are being more watched than you realize. By the time one seeks to prove it, such BS has by then usually been going on about seven or more years.) Please just google this simple search: <"karen stewart" NSA FDLE $100> and see what it's like.]
RC: And you're content with all this? (And beyond that, back to the main issue), And you're content with a mere non‑merit system?
AM: What choice have I? Let me quote Shakespeare's 'last' play, co‑written with Fletcher, Pericles of Tyre. (Such wisdom in such 'lower' places is ever more common, but a dying trend, too.) BOULT: (A 'bawd'/'pander', aka, a Pimp, to Marina):
BOULT: "What would you have me do? go to the wars, would you? where a man may serve seven years for the loss of a leg, and have not money enough in the end to buy him a wooden one. MARINA: Do any thing but this thou doest. Empty Old receptacles, or common sewers, of filth; Serve by indenture to the common hangman: Any of these ways are yet better than this;
RC sez: And there's an end. R.C.
I truthfully say that i dont quite follow every train of thought of yours but i still read all and am fascinated (well unless i mention otherwise... which has happened ).
But this is nothing but catalyst, right? How much 'shit' does it take to get someone to step out of it and move on? Yes, life without the known 'shit' might be scary, but sooner or later you must take that first step or get consumed by it.