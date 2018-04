© Leah Millis / Reuters



US President Donald Trump has said that he will decide on potential actions against Syria within 24-48 hours in response to reports of an alleged chemical attack in Douma, East Ghouta.On Sunday, Trump wrote on Twitter that there would be a "big price to pay" for the alleged attack.Moscow says the accusations against Damascus serve as a baseless provocation. It has warned that any military action taken to 'respond' to the alleged incident would have "dire consequences."The US State Department said in a statement released on Monday that victims of the alleged attack in Douma showed symptoms of exposure to a nerve agent, and called on Syria and Russia to open the area to international monitors.Saturday's alleged chemical attack in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, comes as pro-government forces conclude an operation that has liberated nearly the entire region from Islamic militants. The alleged chemical incident was reported by pro-jihadist groups and it could not be confirmed by Red Crescent medics on the ground.Following the reports, two Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian airbase in Homs on Sunday night, according to the Russian and Lebanese militaries.Bolton, a former Bush-era ambassador to the UN, has been a vocal proponent of more US military involvement in the Middle East.