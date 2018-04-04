The revelations of top British military scientists have thrown the social media into an uproar as it became apparent that new statements cast doubt on earlier claims made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson regarding the alleged nerve gas attack in Salisbury.Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defesce Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in England, told Sky News that while the scientists managed to identify the chemical used in the Skripal poisoning case as a "military-grade nerve agent," they were unable to determine its "precise source."About two weeks earlier, however, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson insisted during an interview with Deutsche Welle that Porton Down scientists were "absolutely categorical: when they allegedly assured him that "there's no doubt" that the chemical came from Russia.Many social media users were nonplussed by this development, voicing their concerns via Twitter and calling on Johnson to be held accountable.