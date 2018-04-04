There are police surrounding the @YouTube building - potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1



- Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

The YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus. Police have confirmed activity at the address, while employees described sounds of gunshots and reported an evacuation."We are responding to an active shooter," the San Bruno police said on Twitter.A photo taken from across the street shows a large police presence in the area. Another picture shows police escorting some employees out, with their hands up.There are. Footage from local media helicopters shows YouTube employees gathered in a parking lot outside the complex, with some being interviewed by police."We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available," Google, which owns the video sharing website, said in a tweet.About 1,700 people work at the YouTube campus, located just off Interstate 280 south of San Francisco. One YouTube employee tweeted he "heard shots and saw people running."Local media have reported that at least two ambulances with victims have arrived at the San Francisco General Hospital, a major trauma center. The Stanford Medical Center reported receiving 4-5 patients from the shooting.