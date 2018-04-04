"We are responding to an active shooter," the San Bruno police said on Twitter.
A photo taken from across the street shows a large police presence in the area. Another picture shows police escorting some employees out, with their hands up.
There are multiple reports that the reported shooter is female. Nothing has been officially confirmed, however. Footage from local media helicopters shows YouTube employees gathered in a parking lot outside the complex, with some being interviewed by police.
The nearby headquarters of the 23rd Regiment, US Marine Corps, has also been placed on lockdown.
There are police surrounding the @YouTube building - potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1
- Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018
"We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available," Google, which owns the video sharing website, said in a tweet.
About 1,700 people work at the YouTube campus, located just off Interstate 280 south of San Francisco. One YouTube employee tweeted he "heard shots and saw people running."
Local media have reported that at least two ambulances with victims have arrived at the San Francisco General Hospital, a major trauma center. The Stanford Medical Center reported receiving 4-5 patients from the shooting.
Comment: Police have identified the woman behind the shooting as Nasim Aghdam of San Diego, California. Four people were injured after Aghdam opened fire at the YouTube campus. Adgdam was found dead inside the complex, police believe she committed suicide.