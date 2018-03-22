cannibal performance

This is the horrifying moment a crazed performance artist sliced flesh from the bodies of two assistants before frying it in a pan and FEEDING it to them on a bizarre live Facebook stream.

Cops in Latvia are now probing barmy Arturs Bērziņš's show after a flurry of complaints from disgusted viewers.

Barmy artist Arturs Bērziņš sliced flesh from the backs of his assistants to make a point about human extinction

The 33-year-old artist staged the performance - named 'Eschatology' - on March 6th at a posh museum in capital Riga.

Stomach-churning footage shows Bērziņš pulling on a white forensic suit before approaching two assistants with a scalpel.

He then cuts a chunk of meat from each of their backs without anesthetic and frying it in a large black pan.

He then forces each assistant to stand before dropping the fried flesh into their mouths.

He then fried it in a pan and fed it back to his assistants

Bemused cops are investigating his controversial show, but officers can't find a crime to charge him with.

The show explores what would happen to humanity if global food stocks ran out.

It suggests that people will resort to cannibalism in the face of extinction.