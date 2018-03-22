© Arthur Berzinsh : YouTube



He then forces each assistant to stand before dropping the fried flesh into their mouths.

© Arthur Berzinsh : YouTube

© Arthur Berzinsh : YouTube

He then fried it in a pan and fed it back to his assistants

Cops in Latvia are now probing barmy Arturs Bērziņš's show after a flurry of complaints from disgusted viewersThis is the horrifying moment a crazed performance artist sliced flesh from the bodies of two assistants before frying it in a pan and FEEDING it to them on a bizarre live Facebook stream.Cops in Latvia are now probing barmy Arturs Bērziņš's show after a flurry of complaints from disgusted viewers.The 33-year-old artist staged the performance - named 'Eschatology' - on March 6th at a posh museum in capital Riga.Bemused cops are investigating his controversial show, but officers can't find a crime to charge him with.The show explores what would happen to humanity if global food stocks ran out.It suggests that people will resort to cannibalism in the face of extinction.