© InfoWars / YouTube

Advertisers are quickly abandoning Alex Jones' InfoWars channels on YouTube after they discovered their ads were displayed on the controversial channels, courtesy of CNN.It is often the case that when companies purchase ads from various agencies, they are unaware of exactly where those ads will be displayed. It is possible, however, for them to use filters to prevent them from showing up on certain websites and channels. YouTube allows brands to opt into a "sensitive subject exclusion" to ensure their ads don't run alongside offensive content, which InfoWars often is.As it stands, the main Alex Jones Channel does not appear to be running any ads before its videos at all. InfoWars has accused CNN of leading a campaign to get the channel banned for good.It's far from the first time, however, that InfoWars and Alex Jones have come under scrutiny for publishing sensational content and conspiracy theories.Jones has already received two "strikes" from YouTube - most recently after he claimed that Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg was a "crisis actor" and that the shooting was a deep state "false flag" operation. If Jones receives a third strike within three months, the channel could find itself permanently banned.