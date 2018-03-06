Society's Child
CNN pressures YouTube to ban InfoWars, sending advertisers running
RT
Tue, 06 Mar 2018 09:33 UTC
CNN claims that big companies like Nike, Acer, Mozilla, Alibaba, Expedia, ClassPass, 20th Century Fox, and others have discovered they had ads playing on the Alex Jones Channel. Now, a number of brands are "blacklisting" InfoWars from future ad spending, the report said.
It is often the case that when companies purchase ads from various agencies, they are unaware of exactly where those ads will be displayed. It is possible, however, for them to use filters to prevent them from showing up on certain websites and channels. YouTube allows brands to opt into a "sensitive subject exclusion" to ensure their ads don't run alongside offensive content, which InfoWars often is.
As it stands, the main Alex Jones Channel does not appear to be running any ads before its videos at all. InfoWars has accused CNN of leading a campaign to get the channel banned for good.
The website's editor-at-large, Paul Joseph Watson, tweeted in response to the CNN report, claiming that InfoWars is "90% demonetized" and that CNN's "lobbying" of YouTube won't make a difference.
It's far from the first time, however, that InfoWars and Alex Jones have come under scrutiny for publishing sensational content and conspiracy theories.
Jones has already received two "strikes" from YouTube - most recently after he claimed that Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg was a "crisis actor" and that the shooting was a deep state "false flag" operation. If Jones receives a third strike within three months, the channel could find itself permanently banned.
YouTube recently admitted that it had "mistakenly removed" several videos and channels from right-wing producers, attributing the mistake to "newer members" of its content moderation team.
InfoWars is not the first right-wing outlet to be targeted by advertiser boycotts. Conservative website Breitbart lost 90 percent of its advertisers in two months last year, while Fox News' Sean Hannity was the subject of calls for a boycott from liberal press watchdog website Media Matters last year.
Comment: The censorship of voices of dissent is a disturbing trend that seems to be accelerating. While InfoWars is certainly not an outlet one would go to for accurate information, the idea that they should be silenced is clearly antithetical to platforms that supposedly promote freedom of speech and expression. By bowing to pressure from mainstream outlets, social media platforms like YouTube turn themselves into ideological bubbles, where no alternative voices are welcome.
See also:
- The Purge continues: YouTube mass-censors conservatives, new right, classical liberals
- The great YouTube purge continues: Top conservative channels shut down in February
- NASA to InfoWars guest: There are no 'kidnapped child slave colonies' on Mars
- Conspiracy theorist-in-chief Alex Jones 'owns' BBC Sunday Politics show
- Lawyer calls Alex Jones 'Cult leader' in bitter custody battle over children
- Witch hunt: FBI's Russian-influence probe includes a look at Breitbart, InfoWars news sites
- Big shocker: Infowars' Paul Watson goes full Sean Hannity on Islam
Reader Comments
as often occurs
made a mistake or two
first paragraph:
insisting that (they) alone, are correct...
honk if you see another one
gotta go
ned
made a mistake or two
first paragraph:
insisting that (they) alone, are correct...
honk if you see another one
gotta go
ned
Excellent comment by the Sott editor.
As society continues to disintegrate, the authoritarian factions (that are fully responsible for this disintegration) will continue to push and exert their dominance and further their control, insisting that alone, are correct.
A major problem.
For this is the exact opposite of what should be happening, but it is inevitable wherever organization and artificiality and the perverse and errant ego-mind supplants community and the natural mind. And this is all that is basically happening, anymore. This is our world, our earth, subjected to technocracy. Technocracy being at the very center of the organization. Or vice-versa: Centralized, rigidly managed ego control and dominance (organization) at the very center of technocracy....
Technocracy rules.
Again: a major problem.
An excellent example (and something I witnessed personally, much to my despair) of organization supplanting community (of technocracy taking over and dominating) is seen in what happened to the Seed Saver's Exchange, an organization (if you like that word, it can be used, sparingly) originally devoted solely to the preservation of heirloom, open-pollinated farm and garden seeds, a one-time community supported grassroots 'organization' (again: if you like that word--SPARINGLY) that has been completely replaced and/or eradicated. The original founder of the SSE, Kent Whealy, was thrown out years ago and now it is run as a corporation. It has been completely 'over-hauled' and has lost every aspect of it original grass-roots/community characteristics. It has none of its original goodness remaining whatsoever. As I said, it is fully under corporate management, control and is very authoritarian. There is no 'grass-root' (and no 'seed') remaining. Not even one! It is all bull-shit.
The same thing has happened to the entire organic farming 'movement'. It is now a system, an organization--a series of phoney organizations--a rigid hierarchy in other words, and is fully and completely under authoritarian control. As such, organic is no longer organic. It is a falsity. A lie.
The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth cannot be contained in an organization, subjected to centralized control (censorship) and still be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
You simply cannot dominate the world, subject it to intense regulation and still be affiliated with truth.
It is not possible.
You have become a liar.
A BIG FAT ONE.
Okay?????
You got that??????
ned,
OUT