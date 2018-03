YouTube is purging right-wing and independent commentators in the wake of the Parkland High shooting while admitting that it is mistakenly banning conservatives.Independent journalist Mike Cernovich reported earlier today that a video he uploaded of left-wing Antifa activists chanting death threats had been taken down by YouTube.Although his videos are still available to view, he has been locked out of his Google account, including YouTube, and is unable to upload new videos. Benjamin was also permanently banned from Twitter last year - Facebook is now the only major social media platform that he can use to get his message out.In a comment to Breitbart News, Benjamin said the ban, which mirrored that of Canadian academic Jordan Peterson last August, was the beginning of a ".""Google's active suppression of individualist ideas within its own ranks has caused classical liberal and conservative commentators to be considered as far-right as Nazis, and are being treated with the same kind of prejudice and ruthlessness."Earlier this week, we reported on the censorship of Ashton Whitty, a conservative vlogger and Berkeley student.The YouTube purge has also hit InfoWars, a popular alternative media channel run by radio host Alex Jones, who interviewed Donald Trump while he was still a candidate. InfoWars' YouTube channel, which has more than 2 million subscribers, has now been blocked for two weeks over accusations that it posted "conspiracy theories" about Parkland. If it receives one more strike within three months, the channel will be permanently banned.In a comment to Breitbart News, InfoWars Editor-at-Large and YouTube star Paul Joseph Watson said Google's unchecked power and influence over civil discourse required regulation."YouTube admitting they made a "mistake" in terminating some accounts and content does offer a glimmer of hope that there are some rational actors within the company.""However, this speaks to the wider phenomenon of how society has become so coddled and infantilized, that stridently challenging the views of public figures is now being treated as 'bullying' and 'harassment.'"Watson warned that the "fury" caused by mass censorship on social media platforms would only increase the same "hyper-partisan tensions" that the big tech companies claim to oppose.A YouTube spokeswoman recently admitted that some videos were being removed in error, attributing it to teething problems caused by their recent hiring of 10,000 new human moderators."Newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals" admitted the spokeswoman. "We'll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."At a Senate hearing last month, Sen. Ted Cruz called out YouTube's alleged ideological bias, highlighting Prager University's lawsuit against the company over censorship of conservatives.- InfoWars contributor Jerome Corsi reports that his YouTube account has been terminated.You can follow Allum Bokhari on Twitter Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com