Even if you don't use Twitter or Facebook, you need to know this. If you disagree with big-government intrusion and rampant corruption, these dirty tricks are working against you, though you may never have sent one tweet or opened a facebook account. They're stopping the thousands who agree with you from meeting, organising, helping each other, and generally clawing back power from the deep state. We've known about Google bias for years, but there are so many other ways to suppress a good idea. Twitter employee admits they target conservatives, and shadowban them:
Daniel Greenfield:
How do you know you've been shadowbanned? You may be tweeting, but you're no longer being heard. You wonder if maybe people just aren't interested in what you have to say.Twitter employees are so closeted (and selected) they have no idea that real people may even be patriots who talk about guns, flags, or the cross. Algorithms pick up these words, and "delete accounts that twitter employees think are bots. " Some Social Justice Warriors (SJW's) may never have met an outspoken patriot.
But they might be interested. Twitter just isn't interested in letting them read your messages.
Shadowbanning is the censorship that social media companies do in the shadows. It's cowardly and dishonest. And it's how the big firms get away with covertly censoring conservatives.
"The idea of a shadow ban is that you ban someone but they don't know they've been banned, because they keep posting and no one sees their content," Abhinav Vadrevu, a former Twitter employee, explains in Project Veritas' undercover investigation of the company.
"They just think that no one is engaging with their content, when in reality, no one is seeing it."
Conservatives Are Being Destroyed by Facebook, Twitter and Google Without Even Realizing It,
By John Hawkins:
Today, as you read this, my website Right Wing News is shutting down operations. It has been around since 2001, but became massive a few years ago because of Facebook. ...Facebook bleeds groups dry slowly:
In July of 2015, in just a week, the Right Wing News Facebook page reached 133 million people. Because conservatives were sharing content they were interested in, little ol' Right Wing News ... was driving the same amount of web traffic as some of the biggest newspapers in America.
..what Facebook giveth, Facebook can take away.Youtube is demonetizing conservatives and libertarians:
...Facebook systematically, methodically reduced the reach of all its pages with each algorithm change. By then, most of us understood where it was going long-term. If Facebook killed every conservative page overnight, there would be a huge outcry. On the other hand, if Facebook slowly strangled us to death, we'd fade away and would people even notice? ...
As someone who has been working for a living in this business since 2005, let me drop a little truth bomb on you. We are now in a very oversaturated, corporation-dominated media environment. If you don't already have a legacy website that captured traffic years ago and held onto it, huge traffic you can bring in from elsewhere, or millions of dollars to spend, your chances of getting a political website off the ground today are infinitesimal. ...
Except Facebook has for all intents and purposes announced that it's killing off pages. So much for having a conservative voice there.
Dennis Prager's PragerU is suing YouTube for exactly that reason. Just to give you an example of the sort of content YouTube thinks is over-the-line, here are some of the videos it demonetized: Why America Must Lead, The Ten Commandments: Do Not Murder, Why Did America Fight the Korean War, and The World's Most Persecuted Minority: Christians.These giant monopolies are staffed and owned by people who really do despise you:
Of course, YouTube would claim that it's not censoring the videos because it didn't take them down. However, people are not going to spend large amounts of time and money putting together high-production-value videos if they're not going to be allowed to make money on those videos because of their political beliefs. ...
Many of these companies effectively became monopolies because they worked hard to serve ALL of their users. Now that they completely dominate their spaces in the marketplace, their liberal political views are impacting their services. As Robert Conquest once said, "Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing" and that is a much bigger threat than most conservatives realize. ...Fight back, spread the word. First we make sure everyone knows. Then we find alternatives and take back the schools, the movies, and grow the alt-media. Despite all this concerted, organised, dirty-work, Trump still won, over half the population in western nations are skeptical, and the extreme left have parked themselves far out on bizarre, indefensible ideas. Windmills won't hold back the tide, and almost no one believes they will. The bubble will pop, it's fragile, which is why the deluded and rent-seeking are working so hard to stop the sensible masses from even talking to each other.
We've already lost the schools, Hollywood and the mainstream media. What happens when you can't get out conservative opinion via social media because they block, shadow ban and demonetize everyone who gets any traction? What happens if they put rules in place that essentially make expressing conservative opinions something that gets you kicked off their service? You're pro-gun? Sorry, not allowed. You don't like gay marriage? Get out of here. Criticizing Black Lives Matter? Out of bounds! We can hope for the best, but that seems like the future we're headed toward and it's one that will leave conservatism weaker than ever.
They are ripe for the mocking, and we still have free speech.
