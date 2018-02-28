In February Google banned several more conservative channels.
Bombards Body Language was a very popular conservative channel that had 265,000 YouTube subscribers. Her channel was shut down due to her analysis of the Parkland High School student activists. She analyzed David Hogg's body language - one of the high school anti-gun activist leaders. Because of this YouTube shut her account down.
The Maestro Way reported on this termination.
YouTubers David Seaman, Richie Allen, and Colin Flaherty were also banned in the recent Google purge.
This is the new life we live in. Google decides what you will see and hear.
More....
From a TGP reader - We get emails like this daily!
YouTube has been deleting videos and giving Ashton Whitty (@ashtonbirdie) bullying strikes too.
She's a 22 year old conservative in Berkeley with 70k subscribers
Comment: It's kind of ironic. With Trump in power, totalitarianism is coming to the USA. But not from Trump.