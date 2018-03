© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

YouTube has said its removals of right-wing video channels were a mistake, something conservative users are finding hard to believe. YouTube blamed the blunder on the inexperience of its newly hired force of moderators."As we work to hire rapidly and ramp up our policy enforcement teams throughout 2018, newer members may misapply some of our policies resulting in mistaken removals," a YouTube spokesperson told Bloomberg. "We're continuing to enforce our existing policies regarding harmful and dangerous content, they have not changed. We'll reinstate any videos that were removed in error."The actions are in line with a Dec. 4 public statement from Google CEO Susan Wojcicki. The statement pledges the commission of a 10,000-strong team of moderators to crack down on rising occurrences of hate speech.Wojcicki brought in the staffers after complaints arose from users that content unsuitable for children was sneaking past the company's kids filter. Additional problems cropped up after victims of mass shootings became the targets of online abuse, in addition to conspiracy theories. She plans to bring "the total number of people across Google working to address content that might violate our policies to over 10,000 in 2018," it continued."This is speech discrimination plain and simple: censorship based entirely on the perceived identity and political viewpoint of the speaker not on the content of the speech," the lawsuit stated.Liberal commenters in the hashtagged thread implied the multitude of lost followers had all been "Russian bots." Twitter, releasing a statement in the aftermath, said it solely aimed to keep the platform "safe and free from spam."