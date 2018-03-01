Society's Child
RT
Wed, 28 Feb 2018 01:48 UTC
At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this past weekend, media crusader James O'Keefe headlined an hour-long panel on social media censorship, arguing that it targeted mostly conservatives.
"They really make sure you don't see any differing views," O'Keefe said at the panel.
Last week, the blogging platform Medium deleted a number of accounts, including those of Mike Cernovich, Jack Posobiec and Laura Loomer, described by The Hill as "prominent far-right figures." The purge took place after Medium replaced a commitment to free speech in its terms of service in favor of fighting "online hate, abuse, harassment, and disinformation."
Though Medium would not comment on individual account bans, it is notable that Cernovich's account was deleted after he was named in a Newsweek article that blamed the "alt-right," overseas social media bots and "Russians" for the ouster of Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota) over sexual misconduct. Newsweek retracted the story after criticism that it could not be substantiated.
A number of YouTube creators have complained that the video platform has demonetized basically anything that isn't deemed "family friendly," including political dissent. Another crackdown followed the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, after the top-ranking video on the site featured accusations that some of the students were "crisis actors."
Yet if YouTube simply censored any videos even referring to conspiracy theories, that would surely present a new problem. After all, wouldn't it also undermine efforts to debunk them?
Conservative critics accuse the social media giants of being run by Democrats. There is certainly evidence pointing in that direction, from the involvement of Alphabet (Google's parent company) CEO Eric Schmidt with Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign and the Obama presidency, to Twitter's admission it censored the hashtags about WikiLeaks' publication of revealing emails from Clinton's campaign chief John Podesta in the run-up to the November 2016 vote. Those emails also revealed the commitment of several Facebook executives to get Clinton elected.
After Clinton lost to Trump, however, the three social media giants found themselves in the crosshairs of Congress. Many Republicans joined the chorus of Democrats accusing the social networks of enabling alleged "Russian" activity.
"You created these platforms... and now they're being misused," Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) told the executives of Facebook, Google, and Twitter during a hearing in October 2017. "And you have to be the ones who do something about it - or we will."
So far, "doing something" seems to consist mostly of purging "Russian bots," as identified by the either the social media companies themselves or an alliance of Democrats and neo-conservatives ousted from power by Trump, and now seeing Russians behind every hashtag.
Censorious actions also include what activists call "de-platforming" of people singled out for unacceptable or offensive opinions by the ad-hoc online mobs. For example, after the Florida school shooting angry Twitterati have successfully badgered a number of businesses into canceling discounts they previously offered to members of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Amazon also found itself under pressure to drop the "NRA TV" channel from its platform.
In a recent interview, former Google engineer James Damore speculated that social media companies have an atmosphere reminiscent of universities. Such locations have also seen crackdowns on freedom of expression in recent times.
"It was very much like a college campus," Damore told the Washington Examiner. "And they tried to make it like a college campus where you would live at Google essentially, where they have all your food and all the amenities, and once you start living there you aren't able to disconnect, and so you feel like my words were a threat against your family. That was part of the fervor, I think."
Damore was purged from Mountain View over a memo in which he questioned the company's practices. The heart of the issue was diversity.
While the social media companies may hope lawmakers would be appeased by an occasional purge of unpopular voices, another danger is headed their way. The legacy media is aiming to recapture its hold on audiences.
On Monday, CNN president Jeff Zucker addressed the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. His thrust was that government should look into Google and Facebook "monopolies" if journalism is to survive.
"In a Google and Facebook world, monetization of digital and mobile continues to be more difficult than we would have expected or liked," Zucker said, according to Variety. "I think we need help from the advertising world and from the technology world to find new ways to monetize digital content, otherwise good journalism will go away."
Tempting as it would be to quip about CNN's tenuous relationship with "good journalism", at this time, doing so would be self-defeating as the chances are it would get one quickly short-cut to getting purged from Google, Twitter or Facebook.
Comment: Partisan social media is indeed a huge problem, as anyone who doesn't toe the liberal party line on any given issue is under threat of censorship. Eventually, it may come to pass that the truth will simply not be accessible on existing social media, at which point other options may become more desirable.
