Comment: So much for RT being at one with Infowars in the 'alt-right' Kremlin-controlled propaganda campaign that is corrupting Western values! Moving right along...
No doubt Jones' loyal followers - or rather 'fans' - will take offense to the label, delivered by Kelly Jones' attorney, during closing statements in the pair's court battle over their three kids.
"Mr. Jones is like a cult leader," said Robert Hoffman, according to the Austin American-Statesman. "The children appear to be cult followers, doing what daddy wants them to do," which the attorney went on to liken to "straight up child abuse."
Comment: Isn't children doing what their father wants them to do... normal?
"Somehow, this man has gotten away with murder," Hoffman added. "It's the equivalent of that and it's wrong."
Comment: Er, no, it isn't. There's murder, and then there's family dynamics, which can, in rare instances, lead to murder. Though not, apparently, in this case.
Hoffman went on to claim that Jones was "emotionally, sexually, physically abusive" during their marriage, and used wealth to "escape detection," reports Law Newz.
Comment: Serious accusations.
Other revelations brought forward during the nine-day trial include Jones' claim (under oath) to have slept with more than 150 women before the age of 16, admitted to smoking weed to test its strength, and his failure to remember basic details about his kids because he "ate some wicked chili."
During a pretrial hearing Jones' attorney, Randall Wilhite, attempted to separate Alex from his controversial on-air persona, insisting he was "playing a character" on his radio show.
Wilhite described Jones as a mere "performance artist" - which he himself later disputed, saying his political beliefs are genuine, but insisted he leaves the drama at the office.
Following the couple's 2015 divorce, Alex was awarded full custody of their kids, aged 9, 12 and 14, with Kelly allocated very limited supervised visitation which amounted to as little as four hours a month last year.
After nine hours of deliberations, the Travis County jury turned the arrangement on its head by awarding Kelly joint legal custody of the children and the power to decide where they live.
Naturally Kelly decided to have the kids live with her. Alex will have visitation rights, the details of which are yet to be determined.
