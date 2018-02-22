Society's Child
Outrage in Florida as state legislature passes porn bill hours after rejecting gun control
RT
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 17:33 UTC
In Tuesday's session, the Florida House of Representatives voted 36-71 against passing House Bill 219 in a matter of three minutes. The bill would have prohibited the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines and required "certificates of possession" for lawfully-possessed firearms, among other measures.
The bill had not been heard in the House committees since representative Kionne McGhee, [D-Miami] submitted it last October. A January 10 senate bill was likewise ignored.
An hour later, Rep. Ross Spano turned the lawmakers' attention to more pressing matters: pornography. The bill (HR 157) argued that it was "creating a public health risk" and was "contributing to the hypersexualization of children and teens."
"Research has found a correlation between pornography use and mental and physical illnesses, difficulty forming and maintaining intimate relationships, unhealthy brain development and cognitive function, and deviant, problematic or dangerous sexual behavior," Spano argued before the House Health & Human Services Committee in January.
His proposal passed by a voice vote.
Representative Carlos Guillermo-Smith, a Democrat, angrily pointed out the bill was irrelevant.
"[Spano] was saying porn as a health risk was more important to address here in the Florida Legislature than the epidemic of gun violence," he said, according to The Hill. "I'm not aware there's a base of voters who are losing sleep every night over the epidemic of pornography as a public health crisis."
The motion triggered public outcry over the priorities of Florida lawmakers. Many survivors of the Parkland high school massacre were present in the House gallery and voiced their outrage, calling the vote "heartbreaking."
Guillermo-Smith later tweeted that seventeen people were murdered with an AR-15 assault rifle and that gun violence was the greater threat.
Many media personalities also expressed their horror at the decision.
Smith, 47, vowed to pursue similar legislation during his election campaign in 2016, after 49 people were gunned down by an Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) sympathizer at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Comment: Simply banning AR-15s will not stop people like Cruz from finding some other way to hurt people in order to gain notoriety. If people want something to be done that might actually lower the number of school shootings in America, then calling for the media to stop publishing the names and pictures of shooters, and thus removing the notoriety, may be one way to go. As far as pornography is concerned, it most certainly is a public health crisis of epidemic proportions and should be recognized as such.
Reader Comments
Anyone see what's really going on here? Attacks on 'gun-free' zones to spark fear; social justice warriors yelling for taking away guns; and now armed guards are patrolling schools in Florida.
This is how martial law will seep into the public consciousness, along with the suspension of the second amendment. Just watch; there will be MANY more shootings in soft zones and much more legislation against guns - and more boots stamping upon human faces. And the really disgusting thing is, these SJW's are *ASKING* for it.
I DO NOT CONSENT.
This is how martial law will seep into the public consciousness, along with the suspension of the second amendment. Just watch; there will be MANY more shootings in soft zones and much more legislation against guns - and more boots stamping upon human faces. And the really disgusting thing is, these SJW's are *ASKING* for it.
I DO NOT CONSENT.
This idiocy over the fact that the gun used was an AR15 remains totally moronic. Remember the VA. Tech shooter? He used handguns and killed more than 17. The tool, in these cases a gun, isn't the problem. It's the mentality that sees hurting innocent people as the answer to their problem.
I heard some doorknob politician yammering about how an "assault" weapon isn't used for hunting. That's correct. The second amendment isn't about hunting, it's about protecting the people from attack by those who seek to harm them. This includes a government turned tyrannical!
But all this gun talk is immaterial really. They can pass all the laws they want, they'll all be illegal and ignored by those who hold the constitution to be the highest legal measure in America, which it is.