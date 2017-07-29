Health & Wellness
Cyber pornography: What is it doing to adolescents?
Tue, 18 Jul 2017 14:08 UTC
Then later, as I "blossomed," I was the subject of rude rumors about my sexual promiscuity, before I'd even lost my virginity. My budding sexuality, like so many other young women's, was cut abruptly short by lewd comments, grabbed flesh in a hallway, and what would today be called sexual harassment by boys who were barely old enough to know where a clitoris was, let alone my "back entrance." This all happened before I ever had my first kiss; however, today's adolescents are dealing with a whole different level of sexual abuse, and it's causing permanent physical and emotional damage. You can attribute this to the cyber-world of pseudo-sex, or pornography.
Before, there were "wacked" social norms about sex, but "wacked" doesn't even begin to describe where human sexuality has gone. We now have the Internet - a place where 12-year-olds can log on to watch lurid sexual acts that most of us had never heard of until we were well into our sexual primes. And even themselves become the starring subjects of pornographic films.
Pornography is so rampant now, that pedophilia dark-net websites are exposed almost weekly, and child-trafficking aside, you can see plenty of "extreme" sexual behavior without ever having to use a cryptic password to the dark underbelly of the technocracy. (Over 80 percent of the darknet has been linked to pedophilia, now.)
Pornography is as commonplace now as an innocent first kiss was just a decade ago. Sadly, it is having a profoundly negative effect on young people, with ramifications we never considered or imagined.
Instead of a woman's first sexual experience - already a harrowing experience - being a gentle introduction into feminine creativity and power, young men are expecting girls to "put out on the first date," in ways earlier generations would likely never have wrapped their brains around. They can't tell their parents about this situation because of the shame that accompanies their behavior - often coerced and other times forced into doing things their bodies aren't ready for.
After learning about physical intimacy from a dogging video on his mobile, a young man isn't expecting to cop a feel, but to insert any number of objects including his penis, into a woman's anus. Girls are not going along with this practice because they want to - as that would be consensual - but because it is expected of them.
Doctors are now reporting that even in well-to-do neighborhoods, where generations ago, young girls would be going to ballet lessons and learning to play tennis at the country club, girls are showing up with incontinence, and ripped up anal and vaginal tissue due to being forcibly entered. Is it any wonder we see girls now as young as 11 to 13 experiencing haunting emotional issues that linger for decades?
In a world where beautiful young women are starving themselves to death to be accepted, sexual deviance is the next "upped ante" for them to feel loved and cherished in a society whose morals have become wholly obsolete.
Both young boys and girls now post selfies, attempting to acquire instant gratification, but those pics on Facebook and Instagram are not the half of it.
Recent research conducted by the Universities of Bristol and Central Lancashire found that a whopping fifth of girls have suffered violence or intimidation from their teenage boyfriends, a high proportion of whom regularly view pornography, with one in five boys holding "extremely negative attitudes towards women."
The rise of pornography explains why more than 4 in 10 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 in England say they have been coerced into sex acts, according to one of the largest European polls on teenage sexual experience.
Another study of British teens discovered that most youngsters' first experience of anal sex occurred within a relationship, but it was "rarely under circumstances of mutual exploration of sexual pleasure".
And what are we teaching our young boys? That consensual, non-violent sex is somehow chopped liver compared to sodomy and rape? That a young girl (or boy) is prime meat compared to a mature woman (or man), able to make well-informed decisions and offer her (his) consent to any, and all sexual acts?
The topic of sex has been taboo for centuries. My own mother told me nothing when I became "of age", and simply gave me a dated copy of Our Bodies, Ourselves and left me to figure things out. But today, young women who aren't even "of age" are expected to engage in sexual acts that are depicted in pornographic rooms run by 45-year-old drug addicts who traffic toddlers to far-away islands so that grown men can hunt them for predatory sexual acts.
If we don't start talking to our adolescent boys - telling them that expecting a 10-year-old girl to have painful anal sex on a first date is ridiculous - even if he's seen it on his computer a thousand times, we're in big trouble. If we don't start breaching the subject with our young daughters, as excruciatingly uncomfortable as it may seem, we're leaving them for the wolves, deviants, and cabal-controlled underworld.
Put simply, our young children deserve better. It's messed up that this is the world we live in, but the truth will set us free. Pornography isn't natural. It allows for no emotional, human connection. What do you want your child's first sexual experience to be like? A trip to the doctor for a permanently ripped anus that requires surgery, or something that still has a touch of innocence, of consensual exploration, and the butterflies of having a very first crush?
