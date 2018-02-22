Society's Child
Too many "happy white dancing people"? Hungarian mayor outraged at exclusion from EU culture contest
Thu, 22 Feb 2018 15:48 UTC
Székesfehérvár, Hungary's ninth-largest city, submitted a short video as part of its entry for the 2023 European Capitals of Culture contest, a competition designed to "celebrate the cultural features Europeans share." Featuring folk dancers, young couples, mothers, babies and even two elderly gentlemen playing chess in a park, the video was rejected. The EU panel of "independent experts in the field of culture" felt it had too many happy white people and not enough migrants, the city's mayor Dr András Cser-Palkovics has claimed.
Speaking at a press conference after the panel's ruling, Cser-Palkovics said that his city's entry never received a fair hearing, and that the panel's decision was purely political.
According to Cser-Palkovics, one member of the jury of "experts," whom he identified as a Belgian politician, strongly disapproved of the promotional video, calling it a "propaganda film for white Christian Europe" in which "everyone is white, happy and dancing in the streets."
He said that the panel criticized the film for leaving out "the poor and migrants" while having too many "crosses and churches."
Unapologetic for the video's content, Cser-Palkovics told Hungarian media that "we love our city with our temples and our crosses. We love being safe, calm, and that people can democratically confess their own values," adding that he would push for a government inquiry into how the contest is managed.
"I would like to bring the matter before the general assembly and inform all members of the board about the style and content of the hearing as well as about practically denying our own culture."
Comment: It remains to be seen if the mayors claims are true, but what we do know is that Hungary is suffering the wrath of EU bureaucrats for refusing to kowtow to mandates on refugees, and from others for its ousting of Soros' NGO organisations:
- Hungary will veto EU sanctions against Poland calling it "shameful and scandalous"
- Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán says Soros plans to weaken nations and destroy Christian culture
- Hungary declares George Soros an 'Agent of Satan'
- Legal cases made by EU against Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic for not taking in refugees
- Hungary's Orban orders his intelligence services to go after the "Soros empire"
Reader Comments
I also should have said, look at your skin next to a black piece of paper and you will see that you are not black. There are no black
When you have a weak sense of self, or no sense-of-self, you reach for the nearest 'identifier' as a substitute.
I remember back awhile, a lot of black folk on their first visit to a Northern Soul all-nighter, would bounce off in shock and horror at the sight of all these white Scotsmen, Yorkshiremen, and Lancastrian brilliant Northern Soul dancers. It seemed to have a super-negative effect on their own false personal self image as black person = good dancer, which was probably handed down to them through some nefarious Victorian/Darwinian/Imperialist school of social and racial theory in the first place.
"there are no white people."
You've obviously never been to Scotland.
If that is your picture there then you need to look at your skin next to something white.
I'm not going to get into a verbal conflict with you about this. That's just more ignorance. Put your ego away for a moment and look
at yourself. Look at the way you think. We are all sentient beings and we are heading for our own extinction if we, as a species,
continue to separate ourselves from each other and everything else. Everything on this planet is dependent upon everything else.
Anyone who does not believe this is living a lie and the way humans are living shows very clearly that not many seem to really
believe this is true.
It ain't my picture. It's Harry Palmer out of 'Funeral in Berlin'.
"That's just more ignorance. Put your ego away for a moment and look."
Talking about yourself again are ye?
If you want to rule in or rule out whether or not there are white people, why don't you go and visit Scotland? Some of the folk up there have got skin pretty damn close to the colour of bathroom porcelain (you poorly travelled ass).
It is because we are taught to see black and white and we believe it, even though it is a lie. Look at your skin, look at it next to a
white piece of paper and then say that it is white. If you do you are only perpetuating the lie. We need to look at ourselves for
once. We need to realize what we have become. We may have created all this technology but we are obviously still barbarians in
the way we think.