Millennials find 90s sitcom Friends uncomfortable. What other 90s pop culture should we banish?
Tue, 16 Jan 2018 17:10 UTC
Austin Powers - Historic sex abuser
Didn't just abuse women in the 1960s but actually traveled through time so that he could abuse some more. And we are meant to root for him?
Britney Spears - Internalized sexism, underage sex promotion
OK, 'Hit Me Baby One More Time' wasn't actually about domestic violence, but isn't that schoolgirl outfit a pedophile magnet? And don't even start with Born to Make You Happy.
Heroin chic - Body shaming
Don't talk about '90s icons being too thin - because a body shape is not a crime. But also ban them from the catwalk for being too thin - because they are setting a bad example.
Wonderbra ads - Sexual objectification
The iconic scantily-clad poses reduce women to sex objects for the male gaze. Lingerie ads should not be allowed to be seen by men, and should feature women in overalls working in a factory, or in burqas, looking after children.
Spice Girls - Racist, sexist clichés
A series of offensively reductive identities. It's not OK to call a fully-grown woman 'Baby.' And 'Scary Spice' just plays on insidious stereotypes about black women.
Pocahontas - With the best of intentions, everything
Whichever way you approach this, it is going to be cultural appropriation, noble savage mythmaking, and outright racist stereotyping. So, probably best just not make any movies about Native Americans at all, or wait until they build their own Disney.
Reader Comments
Artex 2018-01-16T21:41:03Z
If I remember correctly, Spears took a lot of criticism at the time for performing dressed like that as a 16 year-old.
They wouldn't enjoy "Married with Children"
The main character is the dad, Al Bundy .. .described on Wiki as:
His favorite things in life are the local nudie bar, his collection of "BigUns" magazine, his television, his Dodge car with almost 1 million miles on the odometer, and a television show called "Psycho Dad."
HashAttack2 As someone who is old enough to remember the show, this clip will surely send any millennial to their local hospital with a panic attack [Link]
In Living Color should really trigger a discomfort among the tender tots.
Spellcheck your headlines, SoTT! The word "millennials" has two "n"s. Sheesh, what a bunch of illiterates.
No, don't spellcheck your headlines. If you've got someone on your team that can't spell, throw them off the team.
Also, who gives a shit about fricking '90's TV? It really comes to something when nineties TV is considered some kind of arbiter of sanity.
Huh... Does J Martin write for Russia Today?
BlackCartouche This was on the BBC Website the other day... Looks like the last bastion of the traditional 'working-class' Man is under threat too.. [Link]
No, because it's just propaganda. If people react to propaganda like it's r-e-a-l-l-y h-a-p-p-e-n-i-n-g, m-a-a-n, then all they've done is aided the propagandists in their aim to make self-fulfilling prophecies, as has the writer of this RT article.
Highland Fleet Lute Like making money from a stock market crash?
Maybe, but also in the sense of: Alien-reaction-machines-pointing-at-alien-reaction-machines, as per: 'fingers at the moon'.
Highland Fleet Lute I think i get the gist... I would ask you to clarify, but I wouldn't want you banging your head on my bandwidth. Lol.
"If I remember correctly, Spears took a lot of criticism at the time for performing dressed like that as a 16 year-old."
Dressed like that as a 16 year old?
Ooh, suits you, Sir....[Link]
"I would ask you to clarify, but I wouldn't want you banging your head on my bandwidth."
"Sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but the highest form of intelligence." - Oscar Wilde.
