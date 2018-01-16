putinbear
Well, we're well into 2018 now.

Soros joins the many Very Respectable People - Anders Aslund has excelled in this regard more than most - who have predicted all several dozens of Russia's past zero collapses.



Comment: George Soros: The hidden hand behind 'color revolutions'


Russia's Bankruptcy Postponed, Soros Very Sad

George Soros' failed prediction from back in 2016
russia-foreign-currency-reserve
© Russian foreign currency reserve