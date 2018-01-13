One of Putin's biggest fans and a prominent businessman in the agriculture industry, Stefan Dürr has built a farming empire in Russia. Dürr emigrated from Germany to Siberia when he was a student and now has his own empire in Russia. He owns at least 200,000 hectares of land and has 60,000 cows and 4,000 employees.Russia wants to become independent of European Union imports and Dürr's milk empire benefits from this policy. That's because he also receives some of the state subsidies that are being invested in building up Russia's agriculture. Wherever Dürr shows up, be it at the Agrofarm agricultural trade show in Moscow, or at the regional ministries of Kaluga and Voronezh, people listen to him and rely on him.Watch full documentary.