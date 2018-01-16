It's no secret that Russia has been stacking the shiny phyzz for years, and here's a glimpse showing exactly how they stack...Photos from main gold storage of Central Bank of Russia.. This is the main storage of gold in Russia. This makes Russia to be number six in the world by gold storage.However ten years ago Russia had only 3% share of the total world gold storage.And this is how all this gold is being stored.What's perhaps most interesting about these images is Russia's willingness to release them now to the public.One wonders how long before China shows its gold holdings too?