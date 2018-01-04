The most intense rainfall recorded in the city for 15 years fell in just over an hour, according to the local fire chief, Romeo Fernández. The hail accumulation, more than 10 centimeters thick in places, trapped cars and blocked roads prompting the Fire Department, Red Cross and other organizations to declare a state of high alert noted El Telegrafo.
