Strong winds, heavy rain and massive hail stones wreaked havoc in Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon.
The storm caused massive damage to property, uprooting trees and damaging vehicles. Several roads were left almost impossible to navigate as they were flooded.
A warning for severe afternoon thunderstorms was issued by the SA Weather Service on Monday morning. Motorists and residents were urged to take extra caution.
The storm tested a lot of structures and many came second best.
aerial view of the damage #storm #hail 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/HmTSh5J8HV— Tammy (@Tamz_O) October 9, 2017
Cradlestone mall in the West Rand GP. #storm #JHBWeather #JHBTraffic #jhbstorm pic.twitter.com/SsAzzviCUk
— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) October 9, 2017
Industrial power Substation in boksburg hit by lightning during storm pic.twitter.com/O3fudWrNum
— thabiso (@thabisodihutso) October 9, 2017
More damage 💔 #storm #hail pic.twitter.com/pvWyjPdusj— Tammy (@Tamz_O) October 9, 2017
