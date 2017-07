© Snimio Citatelj



A couple of days ago an anomalous hailstorm hit Grottammare in Italy . Yesterday the freak weather crossed the Adriatic Sea to Istria, Croatia blanketing the area with hail. The temperature dropped to 10 °C in just a few minutes according to local media. Locals had been enjoying the summer norm of over 30 °C and reported never having seen such weather in the middle of summer. Torrential rain and hail was also experienced elsewhere in Croatia such as Rijeka.