Freak summer hailstorm hits Istria, Croatia on the Adriatic Sea
Thu, 27 Jul 2017 05:58 UTC
anomalous hailstorm hit Grottammare in Italy. Yesterday the freak weather crossed the Adriatic Sea to Istria, Croatia blanketing the area with hail. The temperature dropped to 10 °C in just a few minutes according to local media. Locals had been enjoying the summer norm of over 30 °C and reported never having seen such weather in the middle of summer. Torrential rain and hail was also experienced elsewhere in Croatia such as Rijeka.
Quote of the Day
Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis for man's desire to understand. Who knows what mysteries will be solved in our lifetime, and what new riddles will become the challenge of the new generations.
- John Keel
Recent Comments
I think the monster, the cop, was twisting the kids arm causing him to yell. This is a prime case of someone who doesn't belong in a position of...
Yea, SOTT is he stateless? Bet Trudeau will give him a visa. Yatsenyuk got one from Harper.
"The three controversial bills, pushed forward by PiS, triggered mass protests in Poland" Lies. Only 19 000 people in whole Poland, most of them...
Timmersmans is a total airhead.... In his country is extremelly unpopular, is known in the world only thanks spitting at Poland without sticking...
