© Snimio Citatelj
Summer hail in Plomin, Croatia on July 26 2017.
A couple of days ago an anomalous hailstorm hit Grottammare in Italy. Yesterday the freak weather crossed the Adriatic Sea to Istria, Croatia blanketing the area with hail. The temperature dropped to 10 °C in just a few minutes according to local media. Locals had been enjoying the summer norm of over 30 °C and reported never having seen such weather in the middle of summer. Torrential rain and hail was also experienced elsewhere in Croatia such as Rijeka.


© Grancaric/HRT
Driving after a freak hailstorm hit Plomin in Croatia.