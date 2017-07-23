Earth Changes
Snowballs in July? St. Petersburg covered with piles of 'snow' after heavy hailstorm
RT
Sun, 23 Jul 2017 09:25 UTC
On Saturday, streets in St. Petersburg were covered with piles of snow and the roads resembled winter rivers. City residents took to social media to share the unusual summer scenery.
Just last month, Moscow also fell victim to the whims of nature when snow fell upon the Russian capital just as summer was beginning.
The miserable luck with the weather didn't end there as heavy rain hit the city over and over again, while temperatures remain below normal for this time of year.
Comment: Some extreme weather has hit Moscow recently. See also:
- Sky split open: Moscow struck by 'downpour of the century'
- June snow in Moscow just as Trump pulls out of Paris climate deal
- Updates: Worst ever natural disaster: Death toll from Moscow storm rises to 16
Recent Comments
Stupid congressmen. You'd think that they would have at the least a rudimentary understanding of the Constitution, but evidently not, or when it...
These beings are very reminiscent of the grays. According to some sources, the grays are actually engineered beings and wouldn't necessarily be...
Why are you in Syria anyway U.S.A?
Every day it seems there is a murder by police in the U.S. Mainstream media doesn't report them nationally but local news outlets do. Reuters and...
The problem with the 'Hess peace plan' thingy is that it's very difficult to come across any material where the meat of the thesis isn't held...
