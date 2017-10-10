The violent storm caused massive damage to up to 20 cars traveling on the Posadas-Corrientes road between Scorza Cué and Ita Ibaté (Route 12) according to infobae as well as some localized flooding.
There were no reported injuries but images of the cars showing broken glass and shocking dents soon began to circulate on social media networks.
On Monday, October 9, 2017 a freak hailstorm wreaked havoc in Johannesburg, South Africa.
