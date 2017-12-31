face lows of -37 degrees Celsius

STORM Dylan could pose a "danger to life" aswere due to hit parts of the UK early today.Forecasters warned of flying debris from strong winds in Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.And two-inch downpours will spread from the South West. Temperatures will peak at 13C, with lows tonight of -2C in some parts.Meanwhile, Brits seeing the New Year in in southern Europe will enjoy sunshine today, with temperatures in Benidorm, Spain, up to 20C.The balmy temperatures on the continent are in stark contrast to those in the US - which is currently colder than the surface of Mars.Niagara Falls has turned to ice as temperatures plummet to record-breaking lows - leading to frozen sharks washing up on the beach.The crippling cold has brought transit systems grinding to a halt in Boston while there were 30 crashes in one Michigan county alone on Friday morning due to treacherous icy roads.Fountains froze over in New York where New Years Eve partygoers are being warned to lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers to see the famous big ball dropThe National Weather Service has warned of hypothermia and frostbite across the country.A dog in Ohio was found frozen solid on a front porch - while three Atlantic White Sharks have been found frozen solid having been washed up on Cape Cod Bay, Massachusetts over the last three days.The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said: "We hauled the shark off the beach and it is currently thawing at NOAA Fisheries Service to be dissected later. A true sharkcicle!".A temperature of -35C was recorded in Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire - the highest peak in the northeastern United States - breaking a record set back in 1933.Such is the extreme cold thatData from the Curiosity Rover, which is roaming the red planet, shows temperatures there reached a comparatively balmy -23C on December 20.Niagara Falls looked more like Narnia as the landmark which straddles the on the border between New York State and Canada froze over.But the picturesque scenes do not mask the danger asAn 83-year-old woman died from exposure to the cold after crashing her car in eastern South Dakota.Meanwhile, organisers are being forced to cancel a long list of New Year's celebrations.Already winter-weary parts of the nation are dealing with a mounting number of weather-related headaches, from highway pileups to frozen pipes and a rash of car thefts.Police in the Cincinnati area sayAnother foot or more snow is on the way in Erie, Pennsylvania, where residents still are trying to dig out from the more thansince Christmas Eve.A call centre there directing rescuers to help people trapped by snow drifts in the area has been overwhelmed.Josh Jaeger, a coordinater at the centre, told the Erie Times-News: "The phones have been ringing off the hook".