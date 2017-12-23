Puppet Masters
Sessions orders Justice Department to reopen investigation of Killary's Uranium One connections
Alex Hall
Supreme Insider
Fri, 22 Dec 2017 18:04 UTC
Sadly that never happened because it is absolutely well known that Comey lied and saved Hillary Clinton. We all know that Comey has been on the Clinton payroll for decades.
Luckily it seems that the sleeping giant is waking up!
White House, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered Justice Department prosecutors to question FBI Agents about their investigations into the Uranium One deal, NBC News reports.
Agents have been asked by Sessions's prosecutors to describe what they found when they looked into the uranium deal and asked whether or not there were improper efforts to end their probe. The move comes as Republicans in Congress increasingly claim that wrongdoings were overlooked.
On the orders of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Justice Department prosecutors have begun asking FBI agents to explain the evidence they found in a now dormant criminal investigation into a controversial uranium deal that critics have linked to Bill and Hillary Clinton, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News.
The interviews with FBI agents are part of the Justice Department's effort to fulfill a promise an assistant attorney general made to Congress last month to examine whether a special counsel was warranted to look into what has become known as the Uranium One deal, a senior Justice Department official said.
At issue is a 2010 transaction in which the Obama Administration allowed the sale of U.S. uranium mining facilities to Russia's state atomic energy company. Hillary Clinton was secretary of state at the time!
The Obama administration was the largest crime family in U.S history. They all aided and abetted each other in their crimes. So they ALL should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law! We don't care how many are involved, how deep it goes or what it costs! It's time to clean the swamp out....for good!!
Alex Hall is a conservative journalist, who covers all issues of importance for conservatives. He writes for USA Supreme, Red State Nation, Defiant America, Right Journalism, and Supreme Insider.
win 52 2017-12-22T18:35:20Z
Suppose they are found guilty, it's the system in place that should be in question. Are they sacrificial goats? Will the system remain in tact?
been watching this thing on bpearthwatch and a lot of things are happening in the government now lots of CEO's resigning today and the last few days maybe you should have a look and see what you think
Comment: Given the decades of scandals attached to Killary 'n Slick Willy, will Uranium One finally bring the Clinton Mafia down?