Victoria Toensing, the lawyer representing the FBI informant saysHillary Clinton was Secretary of State at the same time theultimately giving Russia 20% of U.S. Uranium.Nine shareholders in Uranium One just happened to provide more thanin the run-up to State Department approval.from Uranium One officials before the deal was approved by Hillary Clinton's State Department.which is a clear violation of the Memorandum of Understanding Hillary Clinton signed with the Obama administration wherein she promised and agreed to publicly disclose all donations during her tenure as Secretary of State. (Via Breitbart From John Solomon's report we find out that the investigation was supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, who is now President Trump's Deputy Attorney General, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is now the deputy FBI director under Trump.In order to protect Hillary Clinton, the FBI and DOJ were both involved in a cover-up. Even worse, Loretta Lynch and her goons threatened the FBI agent...As previously reported Toensing said her client "is not only afraid of the Russian people, but he is afraid of the US government because of the threats the Obama administration made against him."All of this lawlessness to protect Hillary Clinton!Both the FBI and DOJ were ruined because they were willing to do anything to protect Hillary Clinton. Now the entire Deep State is in trouble as this FBI informant prepares to testify to Congress.