Iranian Roadblock to Western Hegemony

US Plans to "Minimize" Iran's Influence in the Middle East

A stronger, more stable Iraq will be much better positioned to resist domination by Iran. Given the stakes, and America's previous investment, aid levels comparable to those given Afghanistan or Egypt are in order. Engaging in this way can also enable the United States to help Baghdad keep an eye on the Iran-backed Shia militias as they are partially disbanded and partially worked into Iraqi Security Forces in coming months.

Still, the United States and like-minded states - as well as global-aid agencies - need to help provide security and economic assistance to regions free of Assad's rule as well as the Islamic State. Some of these regions should be treated as temporary autonomous zones and help govern themselves as well. Additionally, more western and GCC military strength and support for moderate insurgents is needed in northwest parts of the country, such as in and around Idlib, where the Al Qaeda affiliate, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, is still active. Otherwise, either the latter group or Assad's forces backed by Russia and Iran will be the likely victor.

The US is attempting to sell to the public the next phase of its continued occupation and military operations across the Middle East. Predicated on claims of "rebuilding" Iraq and "fighting terrorists" in Syria,The United States in its pursuit of global hegemony has placedSince the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the British followed by the Americans have pursued a multi-generational policy of divide and conquer across MENA.Nations Anglo-American influence could not outright conquer and co-opt such as the Persian Gulf monarchies - or create in the case of Israel -through direct or indirect military interventions,These nations includemost recently, as well ason and off throughout the 20th and 21st centuries.Its large population, geography, economy, and military might has provided it space and time to incrementally grow its power and influence throughout the region and the world to dimensions difficult for the West to overcome and dominate.And as the technological disparity among nations in regards to conventional military capabilities closes, the West finds itself in an increasingly disadvantageous position in regards to coercing Iran directly through force.Because of this emerging reality,from attempting to justify a military confrontation it is no longer certain it can win,A piece in The National Interest penned by Brookings policymakers titled, A blueprint for minimizing Iran's influence in the Middle East , attempts to summarize America's current plans regarding the containment or "minimization" of Iranian influence.In Iraq, the US appears poised to extend its military presence under the pretext of aiding and rebuilding the country. It even suggests proposed aid levels comparable to those given to Afghanistan - a nation where, despite immense aid and a continuous US military presence since 2001 - still has seen and suffered the arrival and spread of the so-called "Islamic State" (ISIS).The paper claims:. It will use its continued presence in Iraq to undermine and roll back progress made by Baghdad and its Iranian allies against militant groups including ISIS and Al Qaeda as well as US-backed Kurds in the nation's north.In particular, the US has invested an inordinate amount of time and resources to secure highways leading from Baghdad to Iraq's borders with Jordan and Saudi Arabia - two nations that have played a pivotal role in arming, funding, and harboring militants engaged in militant operations from Lebanon and Syria to Iraq and Yemen. With a US presence along these highways, any torrent of logistical support for sectarian violence within Iraq would be difficult to target and eliminate by the Iraqi military or any of its allies - ensuring perpetual conflict.considering the nation's Shia'a majority,than occupying Western forces and fits nowhere into Washington's real plans for the nation. Instead, dividing Iraq into further sectarian conflict and drawing in Iranian support would seek to overextend and exhaust Iranian military power in the region.Regarding Syria, US plans to occupy and administer seized Syrian territory were reiterated - plans that have been openly pursued since outright US-backed regime change stalled in 2011.The paper claims:The article sidesteps intentionally around the fact that Idlib's Al Qaeda occupants were armed, funded, trained, and sent there by the United States and its allies in the first place. It also intentionally sidesteps the reality that there are no "moderate insurgents" in Syria, and there never were revealing that ongoing Western operations in Syria are aimed not at fighting and defeating ISIS or Al Qaeda, but using the presence of both groups as a pretext to prevent the Syrian government from restoring order to the country, preserving its territorial integrity, and rebuilding its economy.In other words, in regards to minimizing Iranian influence in Iraq and Syria, theIranian attempts to assist each nation - or both - comes at the cost of extending itself militarily and economically.Admitting this would be unfeasible in the pages of The National Interest. But claiming that the US must remain in Iraq to "rebuild" the country and continue operations in Syria to "fight terrorism" allows Washington to continue sowing chaos in both nations, chalking up any noticeable inconsistencies between its alleged policy and its actual plans to tenacious terrorists or even Iran itself.Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook