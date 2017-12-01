Earth Changes
Pack of 4 pit bull terriers kill woman in Guntersville, Alabama; seriously injure another
JJ Vincent
Rocket City Now
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 14:13 UTC
Rocket City Now
Wed, 29 Nov 2017 14:13 UTC
We have learned Tracey Cornelius, 46, and her friend were attacked by four dogs belonging to a relative of Cornelius.
It happened at the home of Cornelius' relative, two doors down from Cornelius' home on Jason Road, which is located just south of Guntersville.
Both women were rushed to the hospital, where Cornelius later died and the other victim is clinging on.
At the dog owner's home, they are trying to process.
"You need to get in your car and let this family have some time.," said a voice coming from the front door toward our news crew.
After the attack seven pit bulls in all were either captured by animal control or killed, according to Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls.
The sheriff said four were involved in the attack and three others were captured as a precaution.
All but one belonged to the owner.
Law enforcement had to shoot and kill one dog and another died at the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the dog died at the scene.
As for the dog that was shot, it roamed the neighborhood for several hours before law enforcement caught up with the dog.
There is not a county ordinance requiring leashes or fences.
There are portions of Alabama state code that could be interpreted to support felony charges against dog owners in similar situations.
State code also makes clear that owners can be held responsible by a civil court for the actions of their dogs.
The owner of the dogs involved in the attack has not been charged.
Sheriff Walls said a case will likely be presented to a grand jury in January to decide what charges, if any, the owner of the dogs could face.
The attack happened on the dog owners property, and at least one of the dogs involved was on a leash, according to the sheriff.
Comment: The following are reports from just the last 4 months with details of the fatalities caused by this type of dog: Man dies following attack by 4 pit bull terriers in Philadelphia
Six-month-old boy killed by pit bull terrier in South Africa
Woman killed by her own pit bull terrier in Canberra, Australia
Boy killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Lowell, Massachusetts
61-year-old woman killed by pit bull terrier in Gilmer County, Georgia
1-month-old baby killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Knox County, Ohio
Woman dies from injuries sustained in pit bull terrier attack in Neshoba County, Mississippi
Woman dies following pit bull terrier attack in Calhoun County, Florida
Girl dies following attack by pit bull terrier in Durban, South Africa
Reader Comments
Zekey You, sadly, are misinformed. Do a quick google search, and you will discover that pit bulls are *nowhere near* the top of the list of dog attacks on humans listed by breed. The very worst thing about pit bulls (or any breed for that matter) is their owners. Period. I have two pit mix rescues, and speaking for myself, they are one of the most loyal and lovable breeds there are. I will never have anything else, as long as I have dogs...
Bezel Bub Sorry Bezel, I will not be fooled by pit lobby lies. I use the truth to form opinions. I went to school to be educated, so I know the truth. Pit bulls are the #1 breed in severe attacks, maulings, maims, disfigurements, hospitalizations and kills.
I understand that you own pit bulls and are very emotional... so you choose to believe the lies the pit lobby tell.
But people like you who spread these lies are the reason children/people and pets are being severely injured and killed by pit bulls.
Pit bulls were created to kill... no training required... most fatal pit bull attacks come from pit bulls who were loved family pets who were never abused or trained to fight...
2016 Dog Bite Related Fatalities in the U.S. Updated after each fatality following fact finding research. Peer Reviewed.
30 Dog Bite Related Fatality by Breed.
24 by Pit Bull/Pit Bull Mix
3 Mixed Breeds
1 Doberman Mix
1 Belgian Malinois
1 Rottweiler
By Age : 13 - Children 17- Adults
I understand that you own pit bulls and are very emotional... so you choose to believe the lies the pit lobby tell.
But people like you who spread these lies are the reason children/people and pets are being severely injured and killed by pit bulls.
Pit bulls were created to kill... no training required... most fatal pit bull attacks come from pit bulls who were loved family pets who were never abused or trained to fight...
2016 Dog Bite Related Fatalities in the U.S. Updated after each fatality following fact finding research. Peer Reviewed.
30 Dog Bite Related Fatality by Breed.
24 by Pit Bull/Pit Bull Mix
3 Mixed Breeds
1 Doberman Mix
1 Belgian Malinois
1 Rottweiler
By Age : 13 - Children 17- Adults
Why are we still breeding pit bull? Dog fighting is illegal, pit bulls were created to fight... not to be pets.
Why are we allowing people to own pit bulls as pets?
There is an easy solution.
Ban breeding pit bulls. Ban selling pit bulls. Ban buying pit bulls. Ban importing pit bulls. Sterilize all pit bulls.
Ignore the multi million dollar pit bull lobby... they spread lies so pit bulls can keep on killing.