1-month-old baby killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Knox County, Ohio
wsaz.com
Thu, 21 Sep 2017 19:27 UTC
The Dispatch reports 25-year-old Teddy Hagans called 911 around 6 a.m. Wednesday to report that his dog had mauled the infant inside his bassinet.
Emergency medical crews pronounced the infant dead at the Knox County home about 60 miles northeast of Columbus.
The Knox County dog warden removed two pit bulls from the home.
The boy's mother, a 23-year-old nurse's aide, wasn't at home when the reported attack occurred.
Knox County Sheriff David Shaffer declined to release details about the death or the investigation, which also involves the county coroner's office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Source: AP
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
Comment: See also: Woman dies from injuries sustained in pit bull terrier attack in Neshoba County, Mississippi