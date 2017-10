A senior Iranian general has called the US president the 'American twin' of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, responding to rumors that the Trump administration is considering designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as terrorists.Both Trump and Al-Baghdadi displayBrigadier General Rasoul Sanayee Rad, deputy commander for political affairs of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), wrote in an opinion piece quoted by the IRGC outlet Basirat the Iranian general argued.was another item on Rad's list.the general continued.Rad also compared"Trump's historic mistake, too, has prompted the IRGC commander to say that he will regard the US as a follower of ISIS in the region if Washington puts the IRGC on its terror list," Rad said.The Trump administration has not yet designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization but it is reportedly considering the move. The IRGC is part of Iranian armed forces, and Washington has already called Iran the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism.Trump said he may soon de-certify the nuclear deal with Iran, even though his administration officials say Tehran has so far complied with the agreement, brokered by world powers two years ago to make sure Iran does not build nuclear weapons."We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilizing activities," Trump told the UN General Assembly in September, citing Tehran's support for Hezbollah, the Syrian government, as well as for Shia Houthis in the Yemeni civil war., the Fars news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying Monday.Zarif said.Possible US moves to decertify the Iranian nuclear agreement is "unjustifiable," Austria's envoy to the UN said this week.UK Prime Minister Theresa May, too, urged Trump in their latest phone call to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying it is "vitally important for regional security." British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the deal "an historic achievement," ahead of a meeting with Iranian Vice President Dr Ali Akhbar Salehi in London on Wednesday.