Puppet Masters
Iran's reaction if US designates Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group UPDATES
RT
Mon, 09 Oct 2017 07:56 UTC
"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," Qasemi stated during a news conference. "If they do, Iran's reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing," he said, adding that the US would have to accept the consequences. Earlier it was reported that Washington is preparing tougher sanctions on Tehran, including the possible designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on the Islamic Republic, criticizing it for supporting terrorism and vowing to "put an end to Iran's continued aggression and nuclear ambitions."
On Sunday, IRGC chief Mohammad Ali Jafari warned that if the reports are confirmed, the military wing will treat US troops, especially in the Middle East, as they would Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists.
"If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American Army to be like Islamic State all around the world, particularly in the Middle East," Jafari stated.
Washington's reported threats have prompted France to speak against actions that "could exacerbate the current crises" in the face of "regional instability." "With this in mind, regional states have a specific role to play and must show restraint and a sense of responsibility," French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne stressed, when asked whether Paris would endorse such a step.
The landmark Iranian nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the P5+1 group (China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, and the US) and the European Union in 2015. According to the deal, Iran is to limit its nuclear program for 15 years in exchange for easing the pre-existing sanctions.
During his election campaign Trump repeatedly vowed to scrap the agreement, and during his presidency he has continued to accuse Iran of violating the "spirit" of the deal. This week the US leader is expected to re-certify the agreement, but there are concerns that he may decide to stick to his campaign promises.
Other parties to the agreement, including Germany and the EU, have voiced concerns over the possible scuppering of the deal.
Comment: Is Trump leaping from the boiling pot into the fire? Absurdity to insanity...and puppet master Israel loves it.
Update October 10 RT:
Tehran has once again warned Washington against designating the elite wing of the Iranian Army, the Revolutionary Guards, as a terrorist group, saying that "all options are on the table," according to a top aide to Iran's supreme leader.
"Whatever they do we will take reciprocal measures. All options are on the table," Ali Akbar Velayati, senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, Reuters reports citing Isna news agency.
Iran's statements mirror those of the US, with President Donald Trump having recently accused the Islamic Republic of supporting terrorism.
"The Iranian regime supports terrorism and exports violence, bloodshed and chaos across the Middle East. That is why we must put an end to Iran's continued aggression and nuclear ambitions,"Trump told senior US military officials on October 5.
On Monday, the head of Iran's nuclear agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that the scrapping of the deal would influence more "the entire international community than the national interests of Iran," AP reports.
In intetnational politics the best scenario is usually if everybody knows where everyone stands. Then the future might be predictable. But with us/dotard making a point out of being unpredictable...
Sane entities looks elsewhere.