A series of class X solar flares seem to have been the harbringers of unprecedented natural phenomena, in both quantity and intensity.
Two historic earthquakes hit Mexico causing more than 300 deaths, destroying hundreds of buildings and damaging thousands more.
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is among the top 10 most active in history, and it's not over yet. So far, the real shocker was three hurricanes at the same time, two of which, Irma & Maria, tore a swath of destruction through the Caribbean and into central Florida.
Unseasonable snow and cold temperatures also hit Northern Europe and the US northern States this September, while oversized hail, heavy rains and flooding also pounded Europe, South Asia and Africa.
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
