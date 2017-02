Record wildfires in Chile and Argentina (where there was also record rainfall)

Record rainfall ending record drought in California

Record one-day and monthly snowfalls in Japan and the US West

Record tornado outbreaks in the US South

Record one-day rainfalls in the US South

Record-cold temperatures and snowfalls in eastern and southern Europe

Record snowfall in the Sahara

Record heat in Australia, and record cold in New Zealand

At this point in our wild weather chronicles, we're starting to sound like a broken record. But it's not our fault! The climate just keeps on swinging from extreme to extreme...Last month's highlights include:These were just some of the 'signs' of environmental upheaval around the world in January 2017: