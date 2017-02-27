Last month's highlights include:
- Record wildfires in Chile and Argentina (where there was also record rainfall)
- Record rainfall ending record drought in California
- Record one-day and monthly snowfalls in Japan and the US West
- Record tornado outbreaks in the US South
- Record one-day rainfalls in the US South
- Record-cold temperatures and snowfalls in eastern and southern Europe
- Record snowfall in the Sahara
- Record heat in Australia, and record cold in New Zealand
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
