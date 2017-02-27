© Sott.net
At this point in our wild weather chronicles, we're starting to sound like a broken record. But it's not our fault! The climate just keeps on swinging from extreme to extreme...

Last month's highlights include:
  • Record wildfires in Chile and Argentina (where there was also record rainfall)
  • Record rainfall ending record drought in California
  • Record one-day and monthly snowfalls in Japan and the US West
  • Record tornado outbreaks in the US South
  • Record one-day rainfalls in the US South
  • Record-cold temperatures and snowfalls in eastern and southern Europe
  • Record snowfall in the Sahara
  • Record heat in Australia, and record cold in New Zealand
These were just some of the 'signs' of environmental upheaval around the world in January 2017:


Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.

Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.

You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to [email protected]