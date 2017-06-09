Extremely late snow fall from the USA to Europe to China caused serious problems for people and the food on which they rely, as did large and damaging hail storms.
Tornados, wildfires, water spouts, whirlpools, dust storms, volcanic eruptions, weird animal activity, and much more, made this May just one more extremely alarming month on planet earth.
