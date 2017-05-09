After Peru was inundated in March, Columbia was next in line for massive rainfall and flooding which provoked deadly landslides in the city of Mocoa. Major flooding and landslides also hit India, Indonesia, the USA and China, while
Wildfires once again struck the US state of Florida while very late snow saw many European nations blanketed, with many crops destroyed.
Meteor/fireballs were also spotted from one end of the planet to the other and a comet made a special appearance.
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
