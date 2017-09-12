From record breaking and 'historic' flooding on just about every continent to associated deadly mudslides and an alarming number of severe storms and out-of-control wildfires, climate and environmental chaos was once again the defining reality of life on planet earth this August.
Check it out below, and thanks for watching and don't forget to like and subscribe so you don't miss the ongoing drama!
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 InternationalTo understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to [email protected]
Comment: