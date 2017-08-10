As more and more animals are killed by lightning strikes, plasma events, 'red sprites' and noctilucent clouds are also on the increase along with meteor/fireballs sightings.
This July, wildfires scorched California, British Columbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Indonesia, France and Portugal, floods ravaged areas from India to Indonesia, and fierce hailstorms hit just about every continent.
It was one more wild month on planet earth. But how many are paying attention?
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
