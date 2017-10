The Blast spoke with Rocky Palermo, who has 30-40 pieces of bullet shrapnel still inside his body after taking a .223 round to the pelvis. He says the bullet was inches from paralyzing or even killing him.He is skeptical of the information being given by authorities regarding Stephen Paddock being a "lone wolf" gunman and has a theory as to why cops don't buy it.Further, Palermo isPalermo says he relayed his theory to the FBI during an interview while being discharged from the hospital, but has not heard any follow up since.The "multiple shooter" theory has been rampantly discussed among conspiracy theorists since Sunday's deadly massacre. The theorists believe audio and video from the shooting support their claims.BTW, Rocky's friends set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical and other expenses while he gets back on his feet.