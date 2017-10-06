Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

Today on the health and wellness show we will discuss conspiracy theories that hijack the mind and lead to mass confusion and disinformation. There are plenty of conspiracy theories that compete for the greatest lack of credibility, rationality and substance. Chemtrails and Flat earth theories are two that come up regularly in the alternative media.What happens when attention is drawn away from real problems? How is the public emotionally sidetracked - ignoring underlining problems that really need addressing? The question is what are people thinking or rather are they thinking at all?Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, for a fascinating talk on Skinwalker Ranch:Mysterious animals and creatures, cattle mutilations, and much more!01:40:33