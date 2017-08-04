Society's Child
Zoo bear brutally mauls man after he tries to 'tease' it with food in Thailand
Ary News
Fri, 04 Aug 2017 11:59 UTC
Naiphum Promratee, 36, had been with four friends when he decided to visit the temple in rural Phetchabun province, Thailand, this morning, reports said.
But he angered the bear who stood on its hind legs and dragged the man into the enclosure, knocking him unconscious before tearing off his flesh with its teeth.
Horrifying footage showed spectators trying in vain to scare away the bear as he mauled Promratee. His friends hit the bear with poles and threw cold water at it, to no avail.
GRAPHIC Footage: Some people may find this video disturbing
The bear continued to bite and scratch the man for almost a minute before it started dragging him across the dusty enclosure.
But one of the zookeepers ran into the enclosure and battered the bear in its cage with a pole while friends rescued Naiphum.
Bpae Permpoonsap, 60, from the Khon Khao Koo Pai rescue service, said: 'We received a report today of a bear attack at 11.10am.
'It pulled him in and attacked him. We arrived and found the man injured seriously. He had been with his friends and wanted to feed the animals.
'He was lucky to survive and he is in hospital now and able to talk.'
The monks keep around two dozen wild boars in a small enclosure and a bear in a cage which they care for and allow guests to feed.
Bpae said the boars were outside in a nearby field while the bear roamed around the enclosure as it was fed.
A spokesman for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) told MailOnline: 'If you taunt a hungry bear, you're likely to get hurt.
Human flesh, hair found inside bear stomach after fatal attack in Japan last year.
Comment: Another bear attack also occurred at a wildlife park in Sweden:
Swedish police say a man has been seriously injured by a bear in one of Europe's largest predator parks in northern Sweden.
Police say the man was cleaning an enclosure at the Orsa Rovdjurspark when he was attacked by a brown bear that had dug its way under the fence. The employee, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital by helicopter.
Police said Friday the man had been seriously injured but didn't give details.
Park manager Anders Blomquist told Aftonbladet tabloid that a group of visitors who were inside the enclosure and witnessed the attack were shocked but unharmed.
