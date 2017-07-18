Society's Child
Carrot Rewards: Canadian government rolls out creepy behavior modification app
James Corbett
corbettreport.com
Sun, 16 Jul 2017 18:20 UTC
You Are Being Gamed."
I warned you in 2015, when I released my video on "Sesame Credit: China's Creepy New Social Engineering Experiment."
I warned you last year in these very pages, when I penned my article detailing how "The CIA's 'Pokémon Go' App is Doing What the Patriot Act Can't."
Throughout these warnings, the threat has been clear: Behavioral science is merging with game design, creating virtual Skinner boxes that have been carefully crafted to keep millions of people doing meaningless, repetitive tasks for thousands of hours. Those techniques are being studied by (and in some cases, like in China, implemented by) governments to better shape and manipulate the behaviors of their citizens. And this merger of behavioral science, gaming and government will be one of the biggest threats to free humanity in the history of the human species.
But you didn't listen, did you? You thought, like so many others have thought before, in so many different contexts, that it could never happen here. It could never happen to us.
Well, guess what? It's happening. Worldwide, they're rolling out the governmental behavior control games, and they're not even hiding it. The nightmare future has arrived.
This time it's coming from the Canadian government, which the brainwashed Canadian public has been duped into believing is a doting mother who wants nothing more than to swaddle her citizen/children in her loving arms. I should know, having been born in the geographical space that the mapmakers call "Canada" and having the word "Canadian" stamped on my passport. Yes, the very same magical book that allows me to pass the imaginary lines of the psychopathic control freaks and that declares me to be a loyal subject of Her Majesty Queen Elizardbeast, so take it with a grain of salt. But the point is: Canadians have been taught to love their government, not fear it—because, after all, their government adores them.
And what better sign of that maternal love than a government-sponsored app to encourage you to live a healthier lifestyle? Well, guess what, fellow comrade of the Canadian socialist utopia? You're in luck! The government of Ontario has just announced that it's investing $1.5 million in just such an app. And the CBC, the media indoctrination arm of the Canadian government's Ministry of Truth, tells us this is because they are betting the app will make you healthy. So what could possibly go wrong here?
Long story short: In 2015, the Public Health Agency of Canada teamed up with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Diabetes Association, and YMCA Canada to create an app that would manipulate its users into pre-determined behaviors—in this case "healthy behaviors" (as determined, of course, by the Canadian government and its cohorts). The app rewards users for "correct" behavior with points that can then be redeemed for real world goods via tie-ins with popular Canadian loyalty and point programs like Aeroplan, Petro Points, Scene (Cineplex), and More Rewards. The federal government ponied up $5 million to get the app off the ground.
So, just to be crystal clear: Canada's nanny state has openly developed a behavioral modification program to reward citizens for "good" behavior. And the very best part? The app is named "Carrot Rewards." As in "carrot and stick." You can't make this stuff up.
The app is so far only available in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario (but you can petition your provincial government to partner with the program, too!) and to date has 300,000 registered users.
Now let's play a little game of our own: I challenge you to go out there and find a single article, video, newscast or blog post about the Carrot Rewards app that isn't spine-chillingly creepy. I don't exempt the app's official feel-good marketing dreck from that challenge, either. In fact, the advertisements for this app are especially creepy.
I mean, get a load of to the app's tag-line: "Guiding and rewarding you every step of the way!"
Or read the boast smeared across the homepage of Carrot Insights, the app's developer: "We found a better way to influence the behavior of millions by harnessing the power of smartphones and loyalty rewards."
Or watch the advertisements...er, I mean "newscasts" that seek to explain the app to new rodents...I mean "users," boasting that "the app will talk to you all the time and say 'why don't you take a quiz about the flu shot?'"
Seriously? Have I become so detached from the realm of normie politics that I read too much into everything, or has the entire world gone completely mad? I'm going with the latter.
But maybe you're not convinced yet.
"Oh, sure, James. It's kind of creepy for the government to be rewarding citizens for their behavior. And the idea that the government is watching everything you're doing in real-time via your pocket slave device is a bit Orwellian. And this could be the thin edge of the wedge for something more sinister...But look at the app! It's a healthy living app. You get points for exercising and getting a good night's sleep and what not! Isn't this a good thing? I mean, it's not like they're pushing pharmaceuticals or vaccine propaganda or anything harmful with it, are they?"
Oh but yes, dear reader, they most certainly are.
As you'll have seen from the creepy coverage of the app, Carrot Rewards is constantly bugging you to get your flu shot, or rewarding you for successfully completing propaganda quizzes about flu shots and about other forms of protection and treatment offered up by big pharma-approved medical "science." And that's not all! The app will also train you to "care [more] about the environment" (presumably by memorizing chapter and verse of the Holy Bible of Climatology) and, bizarrely, to "be more financially literate because financial literacy is one of the most important predeterminants of health."
Yes, that's right, the same Canadian government that purposefully converted its public central bank into a Federal Reserve clone and stewarded over more financial follies, scandals, debacles and disasters than you could shake a stick at is now presuming to teach citizens financial literacy by dishing out reward points on a behavior-modification app. There are no words...
The worst part of all of this is that the Carrot Rewards app and the many similar ones that are coming soon to your country, wherever you live, are the fulfillment of humanity's worst nightmare: the merging of behavioral science with game design and governmental control. As Carnegie Mellon's Jesse Schell pointed out in his "Most Disturbing Presentation Ever" in 2010, all three of these fields of study provide windows into human nature and potential for behavior modification. Up until now, though, we've only had behavioral scientists trying to design games and game designers trying to manipulate behavior. But what if we had governments coming up with the desired outcomes, then behavioral scientists determining how to manipulate users into producing those outcomes, then game designers figuring out the best way to put those ideas into a game? Wouldn't that be the most powerful and effective way to alter the habits and behaviors of a given population?
Well, wouldn't you know it, that is exactly the combination of inputs that Carrot Insights chief executive Andreas Souvaliotis openly brags about: "The healthy messaging is provided by governments and agencies, and then behavioural scientists work to make it appealing for app users."
Ladies and gentlemen, I truly don't know what else to say about how insidious and ghoulish this all is.
I could encourage you to revisit Huxley's rebuke of Orwell, where he points out that the tyrannies of the future will not be Nineteen Eighty Four-style boot-in-the-face police states but Brave New World-style dystopias employing psychological conditioning and narco-hypnotic suggestion.
I could tell you to revisit the work of Neil Postman, who spent many years warning us about how we are Amusing Ourselves to Death and sleepwalking into a society where substantive critique and debate on important subjects are being subsumed by mere televisual entertainment.
I could exhort you to re-read the opening passage of Edward Bernays' book, Propaganda, where he writes: "The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country."
But I'm afraid if you don't see the writing on the wall by now, you probably never will. To you I'll simply say: "Enjoy your app!" And to my discerning readers, I offer this admonition: "The gap between you and the rest of the herd is about to get even wider. Prepare yourselves accordingly."
If you are an authoritarian lover to begin with then you will adopt these new fads. If you are lover of Fitbit and other body and lifestyle monitoring gear then you will adopt these new fads. If you cannot put your phone down for 2 minutes you will adopt this fad.
Gosh. This soon after that Black Mirror show?
i just have a tiny cheapo cell phone for emergencies it doesnt even go online or send pictures or anything .....i really wouldnt want a computer phone always by my side that would be weird....
its a kyocera ?qualcomm3gcdma i just meant in my comment its not a touch screen and i cant get pictures sent or received...i think there is a thing to go online with but its all text and impossible to maneuver ....and i dont want it to do anything more.... i just take it with me when i drive anywhere in case i brake down or something.... but if you know of some cool thing it can do that would be fun to find out... im sure im tracked on it just like most cell phones....
chipmonk Ok, so from that we can know that it's giving out your location, it's capable of listening to your every word, It has a data engine (that you don't burden) to use to transfer data. It is a computer with a microwave receiver/transmitter that can tasked with a number of useful programs. In usefulness to the severance system yours is in some ways more useful because it is so useless to you, you don't notice the background events and the effects as much. All phones that are in use are doing and supplying vast amounts of information gathering. Most of the real nasty stuff these computers you all want to carry are doing don't ever register on your thought processes. Grid computing is not ever thought of as a thing the average smartphone is involved, But do you thing the men that sold you that quad core phone are just going to respect your hardware if they have total control of it? The term 'SkyNet' means something, even to a cheap pay as you go phone. Trusting hardware you now nothing about is unwise. Most just con themselves into thinking that it's all their phone, fact is it is all THEIR phone that you buy, maintain,charge and keep on the network. A smartphone works just as well without a SIM card as one with one to this system.
a smartphone without a sim card? i am technically illiterate lol, and dont know what that means..... how do i get phone without a sim card... but even then they are still listening and watching all the time..... what phone is better to have..... ?
this free phone is scaring me now!!!
If you want to control a non-linear or chaotic system you strip it of variables, you control its inputs, you limit its forms of output, you make it simpler, you stir its innate feedback loops, you screw up its ability to establish homeostasis and thereby you make it more predictable, . This, whilst you increase your real-time ability to monitor it.
Does any of this sound anything like what's been going the last 50 years at least.
Besides being a business model in action what's a war if not the pinnacle of population control ? ?
How many wars have we seen / /
The bullshit story that the NSAs data gathering is overwhelming even them is a absurdity foisted upon a public conditioned to believe such nonsense.
Their data gathering is exactly population control and feedback in respect of same and their conniving bullshit is a cover story . . .
I've been saying these things for years, no one listens . . .
Who do you think engineered the limited hangout that was the Nuremberg Trials, and why . . .
The dark side psychobux that funded, just for instance, WWII are the 'boots on the ground' of the 3D/4D STS Consortium and this boys and girls ain't their first rodeo.
They had money in both sides, 'talent' in both sides; do you think for even a moment they were about to let their valuable Nazi talent wither on the vine, of course not. They Operation Paperclipped the lot into the US, hid them and put them to work.
The modern day world is their work product . . .
Good Optics " . . . you strip its innate feedback loops . . ."
As far back as that... I remember sitting on a bar stool in front of the TV in The Effra Hall Tavern, Brixton (nice pub, do lesbian jazz nights on Sundays. LOL...[Link] ) on 9/11, watching those planes slamming into The World Trade Centre over and over again, thinking something along the lines of "The only reason anyone is swallowing this crap, is 'cause the zoostat of the ordinary man and woman has crossed the floor over to the pan-fried dumb ass cellphone range of frequencies and it ain't coming back in a hurry".
"They Operation Paperclipped the lot into the US, hid them and put them to work. The modern day world is their work product".
No whole banana, but there are enough dots scattered around in places like the documentary Das Netz....[Link] and truths and rumours surrounding murky pre-VE day backgrounds of the likes of Heinz Von Foerster, to suggest there's a degree of truth in that, but for myself, I figure that if I ever sat down and read a bunch of theses about second order cybernetics, or whatever, I'd run the risk of ending up as mad as the person or persons who wrote them.
"If you cannot put your phone down for 2 minutes you will adopt this fad."
