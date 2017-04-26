© e Meteo
Huge amounts of snow, up to 8 m, at Mt Gassan, Yamagata prefecture, Japan over the past few days.
Go to this link to see pics. of up to 26.2 feet of snow on the ground in Japan. This is near Mt. Gassan, which at 6,509 feet above sea level is not a terribly high mountain. Very cold air coming off Siberia can produce incredible ocean-effect snow there. And check out these pictures of gigantic snowcover in N. Japan. I think the pics. at this second link are from 2012. Looks like the sun is fairly high in the sky in these pics.

8.2% of the U.S. has a snow cover - mostly out West, but also in northern Maine and northern N. Dakota.

Most of Canada is still snow covered and the lakes are frozen (except near the U.S. and western British Columbia).

This is Northern Hemisphere snow extent, which been increasing a little over the past couple decades (pic. from Rutgers Snow Lab).

Also: More than 2 feet of snow in Norway. In Turkey, "greenhouses" collapsing by the weight of an unusually heavy spring snow. No "greenhouse warming" there! Unusually strong blast of cold air in England and Scotland. Frost and negative (below-zero) temperatures have caused great damage in the vineyards of Alsace, France. "In many places, there are 95 to 100% loss of buds," says Gérard Schaffar, President of the Turckheim cellar in Haut-Rhin. Severe late-season cold in Italy. "I have never seen anything like this, neither my mother" Up to 6 feet of snowfall in Austria. Barrow AK had a high temp. of 11° yesterday. The last time they got above freezing was Oct. 30. Snowcover in AK: 20′ Bettles, 13″ Kotzebue, 7″ Fairbanks, 6″ Valdez and Barrow, 5″ Nome. Winter Weather Advisory for N. Minnesota for Weds. Winter Storm Watch for Colorado for up to a foot of snow. Snopocolypse in Moldova. Up to a meter of snow has completely destroyed our orchards in Serbia. Heavy snow has also fallen in Romania and The Ukraine.