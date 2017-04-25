© Gareth Lloyd Roberts



snow in wales this morning! Its freeeeeezing!!pic.twitter.com/bqHJhiPtud



— Lou (@LouJenksy) April 25, 2017

© MTB Wales



@gareth78roberts @DerekTheWeather @ruthwignall @MattHugo81 @dailypostwales @bbcweather ...and now its really heavy #snow. Mynydd Sylen #Llanelli snowing & sticking pic.twitter.com/rx21lpPxLS



— Robbie Black (@robbiebblack) April 25, 2017

Even though it's almost May -From Llanelli to Powys and Bala to Snowdonia , people woke up to a heavy coating of snow on Tuesday morning.Over the weekend there was an area of low pressure over northern Scotland, bringing with it wet and windy weather.As the area of low pressure pulled away into the North Sea a push of cold arctic air followed, causing the change of weather for much of the country.The Met Office forecast for Tuesday says a bitter, brisk northerly wind will make it feel cold for most of the country.People on higher ground will see showers falling including hail, sleet and snow as well as over lower areas.The maximum temperature forecast is 11C.Temperatures tonight are set to tumble with the coldest areas reaching -2C, with a widespread inland frost.Most places are set to remain dry throughout a windy night, although the odd wintry shower is possible.