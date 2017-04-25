© Kevin O'Connor/CBC



People in the Regina area are digging themselves out after an unusual late-season snowstorm.I am so going to kick the groundhog's ass #yqr #wtf #snow— @YQRGopherAn area stretching from Prince Albert to Emma and Christopher Lakes received around 10 centimetres of snow.As for the long range forecast, Environment Canada expects temperatures to be cool for the next couple of days, before becoming warmer toward the end of the week.So, is this the end of the snow this year?"I never say never when it comes to snow on the Prairies," said Lang."My rule of thumb is the May long weekend. After that, it should be good to go."Lang expects the snow will be gone in the next few days.