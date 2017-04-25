© Kevin O'Connor/CBC
A late-season snowfall was causing issues on the roads in Regina Monday morning.
People in the Regina area are digging themselves out after an unusual late-season snowstorm.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, around 13 centimetres of snow fell on the city.

According to Environment Canada, a large ridge of arctic high pressure combined with a weather system from Montana to create the lower-than-usual temperatures.

"It was quite a significant snowfall for this time of year," said meteorologist Terri Lang.

I am so going to kick the groundhog's ass #yqr #wtf #snow
The snow covered many highways in the area, leading Highway Hotline to issue Travel Not Recommended advisories from Swift Current to Regina, and north to Davidson.

The snowstorm was also felt in other parts of the province. An area stretching from Prince Albert to Emma and Christopher Lakes received around 10 centimetres of snow.

Regina residents woke up to a blanket of snow Monday morning
As for the long range forecast, Environment Canada expects temperatures to be cool for the next couple of days, before becoming warmer toward the end of the week.

So, is this the end of the snow this year?

"I never say never when it comes to snow on the Prairies," said Lang.

"My rule of thumb is the May long weekend. After that, it should be good to go."

Lang expects the snow will be gone in the next few days.